PR runs the world

Why reputation, which builds trust, is a currency that rules networked economies.

In the blink of an eye, a crisis can migrate from a localised operational hiccup to a global reputational wildfire. In a hyper-connected, networked economy where information travels at the speed of a tweet, brand value can be quickly destroyed by customer outrage or bad news.

In this volatile environment, the soft skills of Public Relations (PR) have hardened into critical business assets. Authentic storytelling, backed by brave strategic action, is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’. For listed companies, governments and global enterprises, reputation is the primary hedge against value destruction and the engine of long-term brand equity.

The mathematics of reputation are unforgiving. According to McKinsey, B2B companies with strong brands outperform weak ones by 20 per cent, while those with robust reputations generate 31 per cent more return to shareholders than the MSCI World average.

Conversely, the cost of failure is steep. Warren Buffett's famous quote on reputation is: "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently". He famously emphasised this, stating, "Lose money for the firm, and I will be understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, and I will be ruthless". Reputation failure can cost millions of dollars and cause a massive loss to brand equity. Buffett understood this.

The risk of networked economies

Today, CEOs operate in a glass house built amidst a hyper-converge highway. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report highlights that in our hyper-connected ecosystem, misinformation and narrative attacks act as an 'accelerant', capable of scaling reputational threats in minutes.".

The traditional firewall between internal operations and external perception has collapsed. A supply chain issue in Southeast Asia or a data breach in Johannesburg is instantly visible to investors in London and consumers in New York.

This visibility creates a binary outcome: you are either building trust or eroding it. There is no neutral ground. The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer paints a stark picture of this reality, noting that trust is eroding globally, with 68 per cent of respondents distrusting business leaders. In an era of "grievance," where stakeholders feel the system is rigged, silence is interpreted as complicity, and spin is punished as deceit.

The return on authenticity

I have spent more than 25 years in this industry, often operating on what I call a "charm offensive." But charm without substance is merely manipulation. True charm, the kind that builds enduring equity, is rooted in a genuine love for people and an obsession with truth. It is about closing the gap between what a brand says and what it does.

This is not just a philosophical stance; it is a commercial imperative. Research by Stackla found that authenticity is a deciding factor for 86 per cent of consumers when choosing which brands to support. Furthermore, data from The RepTrak Company indicates that brands with strong reputations consistently outperform the S&P 500 index in total shareholder returns.

In a networked economy, consumers act as decentralised auditors. They can smell inauthenticity from a mile away. When a brand’s narrative aligns with its actions and engages in brave thinking, it creates an emotional resonance that serves as a buffer during tough times. A brand that has consistently told authentic, inclusive stories has a reservoir of goodwill to draw upon when a crisis inevitably hits.

Earned media is a trust multiplier

In an age of paid influencers and algorithmic advertising, credible PR and earned media remain the gold standard for building equity. Paid media buys you attention; earned media buys you credibility. When a story is vouched for by a reputable third party, it carries a weight that no billboard can match.

However, earning that media requires more than just a press release. It requires a strategy that mirrors the market's complexity. It demands a shift from "managing" the public to "engaging" communities. It requires listening to the heartbeat of communities and translating this understanding into corporate strategy.

Smart PR builds strong brands

The future belongs to brands that understand that PR is a mindset and a discipline of viewing every business decision through the lens of reputation and shared value.

As we navigate a world defined by rapid change and deep scepticism, the ability to tell a brave, authentic story is one of the most powerful tools in a leader's arsenal. It turns customers into advocates, employees into ambassadors, and crises into opportunities to build loyalty.

In this world, PR doesn't just manage the message; it protects the balance sheet. And, in a world connected by networks, PR helps to run the world.



