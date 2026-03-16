Pet Insurance with purpose: Mrs SA semi-finalists share their stories with dotsure.co.za

For many Mrs SA semi-finalists, empowerment starts at home, with the pets who support them. Their journey reflects purpose-driven women balancing leadership, community impact and responsible care.

Mrs SA semi-finalist, Shomaveni Govender, with furbulous Bella.

The Mrs South Africa programme is known for shaping confident, community-focused leaders. This year, sponsor dotsure.co.za has joined the journey, based on a shared belief that when women feel supported, they are empowered to make an even greater impact in their communities.

“We saw in Mrs SA a shared belief in responsibility, resilience, and ongoing community empowerment. It wasn’t just a good fit, it was a natural one.” - Glen Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer at dotsure.co.za.

Mrs SA semi-finalist, Aleche Landman, with her two beautiful Weimaraners, Lisa and Mauser.

The Mrs SA Woman

Six of the newly selected Mrs SA semi-finalists, and dotsure.co.za pet policyholders, shared how their pets play a role in their daily lives. For Charissa Nicholas, her dog Levi provides calm and emotional balance during a demanding schedule. Angie Calo’s Yorkies, Miss Luci Pop and Bruno, travel with her and remain a constant source of joy and routine.

These stories reflect a broader shift in South Africa: pets are increasingly viewed as family members, and responsible pet parenting is part of modern household planning.

Mrs SA semi-finalist, Angie Calo, with adorable Bruno.

From personal growth to community impact

The Mrs SA journey encourages women to use their platforms for meaningful change. Aleche Landman is raising animal awareness in rural communities and schools. Shomaveni Govender is advocating for women’s empowerment while promoting animal welfare and conservation. Across the programme, contestants are using their visibility to support causes ranging from education and feeding schemes to mental health and community upliftment.

Empowerment meets preparedness

At the recent semi-finalist casting event, the dotsure.co.za team engaged directly with contestants, reinforcing a simple message: empowerment includes preparation. The interaction highlighted the realities faced by today’s Mrs SA participants — women balancing careers, families, advocacy work and personal development, while ensuring the wellbeing of the pets who depend on them.

Strong women, stronger communities

Since its launch, Mrs SA has produced hundreds of leaders who go on to drive social change across South Africa. As this year’s semi-finalists move closer to the national final stage, their stories illustrate a powerful truth: when women are supported, communities benefit.

Mrs SA semi-finalist, Charissa Claire Nicholas, with her four-legged companion, Levi. Bruno and Miss Luci Pop lounging together.

Mrs SA focuses on equipping women to lead and serve. dotsure.co.za’s Soft Landings philosophy centres on helping families prepare for unexpected challenges, including those affecting their own pets. “When women are empowered to lead and serve, communities thrive. Supporting that journey is more than sponsorship for us, it’s a responsibility,” said Anderson.

At dotsure.co.za, their promise is simple: to create Soft Landings when life takes an unexpected turn. As South Africa’s #1 pet insurer, their Wholehearted Pet Insurance is designed to protect the companions who comfort us, ground us, and walk every chapter of life beside us. If you love them like family, protect them like family.

Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted South Africa’s Best Pet Insurance 2023-2025 by readers of The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, and City Press.



