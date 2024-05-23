Industries

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

    Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech

    Issued by Broad Media
    23 May 2024
    BusinessTech offers unmatched ROI thanks to its influential audience of business decision-makers.
    BusinessTech is where South Africa’s top companies advertise their products and services.


    This is thanks to the website’s five million monthly readers, which includes the country’s top business decision-makers:

    • 2.9 million business decision-makers
    • 856,000 business owners
    • 712,000 senior managers
    • 131,000 CEOs and directors

    The list of companies advertising on BusinessTech is extensive and includes Standard Bank, FNB, Takealot, MTN, Vodacom, Rain, Discovery, Absa, Microsoft, Afrihost, Samsung, EY, Coronation, Altron, HP, Huawei, Nedbank, Sage, Syntech, and many more.

    These companies advertise on BusinessTech thanks to the excellent marketing ROI they receive – and your company can benefit from this exceptional marketing performance, too.

    Book a digital marketing campaign

    BusinessTech’s expert marketing team offers a range of advertising products to help companies achieve their marketing goals.
    These products include:

    • Sponsored Articles with Social Media Promotions
    • Unboxing/Review Videos
    • Business Talk Video Podcast Interviews
    • Homepage Takeovers
    • Display Banners
    • Email Campaigns
    • And more

    To find out more about marketing on BusinessTech, click here.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

