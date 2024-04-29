Nicole Capper named Woman in Media 2024 at Woman of Stature Awards

Nicole Capper, head of client success and operations at Humanz, has been honoured with the prestigious Woman in Media 2024 award at the annual Woman of Stature Awards in South Africa. The ceremony took place on 13 April at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg.

The Woman of Stature Awards celebrate the empowerment and remarkable achievements of women across various industries in South Africa. Nicole was recognised for her outstanding contributions to the media landscape and her unwavering commitment to excellence in her field.

Upon receiving the award, Nicole expressed her gratitude, stating, "To be named Woman in Media 2024 by the esteemed judges of the Woman of Stature Awards is an incredible honour. This award is a testament to the hard work and passion that drives me and my team, as we strive to create impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences."

The Woman in Media 2024 award was presented to Nicole Capper by Katy Katopodis, a highly experienced editor, journalist, speaker, MC, trainer, and newsroom consultant. Katopodis, who currently serves as the chair of Sanef's journalism wellness and safety committee and previously held the position of news director at Newzroom Afrika, played a pivotal role in recognising Casper's remarkable achievements.

The Woman of Stature Awards serves as a platform to honour the collective excellence of women who are making significant impacts in their respective fields. Nicole's achievement as the Woman in Media 2024 is a testament to her dedication, leadership, and the invaluable contributions she has made to the industry. Her recognition reflects the incredible work she does to support and amplify the voices of women influencers, providing opportunities for them to build successful entrepreneurial careers.

The Woman of Stature Awards South Africa 2024 recognises not only the individual achievements of the category winners but also the collective excellence of all the finalists. After attending various workshops, over 80 nominees went through a vigorous adjudication process before selecting the inspiring category winners.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nicole Capper and all the winners and finalists of the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa 2024," said Charlotte du Plessis, CEO of the awards. "Their accomplishments exemplify the spirit of female empowerment and serve as shining examples of what can be achieved through determination, passion, and resilience."

Each category winner receives the pioneering KimEveritt CoachCounsellor certification from The NeuroCoach & Mentor Institute, a gift from Sabine G Health & Beauty Academy and a voucher from Blueberry Beacon Family Restaurant, Indaba Hotel or Peermont D'oreal Grande Hotel at Emperors Palace.

Funds were raised for the Woman of Stature Foundation for the Woman Rise programme which consists of a series of training, coaching and mentoring interventions, which address the core challenges experienced by Businesswomen in South Africa. Each of the category winners will also mentor women in the Woman Rise Mentoring Programme.

Woman of Stature™ Awards South Africa 2024 has recently introduced a dynamic Board of Directors including Charlotte du Plessis, Angelique Smith, Tandi Potgieter, Hazel Bango-Moyo, and Thandi J Mabena to ensure that the Awards reaches even greater heights.

