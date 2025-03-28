Penquin celebrates its creative DNA with bold new culture reel

Penquin, the leading brand and communications agency known for its innovative and dynamic approach, is excited to announce the launch of its latest culture reel. Designed as a cheeky, irreverent, and self-aware sequel to its previous edition, the new reel encapsulates Penquin’s bold creativity and its unwavering commitment to not taking itself too seriously. With a clear focus on fostering a collaborative and fun working environment, the reel perfectly mirrors the agency’s mantra of “Inspiring Awesome Together".

Inside the creative journey

Video production specialist Justin Beachcroft-Shaw not only oversaw the production of the reel but also stars in it, sharing a brief history of the agency and offering viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Penquin’s world. “Our new culture reel was inspired by the success of our previous version,” Beachcroft-Shaw explains. “We wanted to create a sequel that was just as irreverent and tongue-in-cheek – an inside joke for those who enjoyed our first reel. It’s a celebration of 24 years of awesome, and our new look is a true reflection of our evolution as an agency.”

A standout moment in the reel is Justin’s unique metaphor involving Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. “Sirius is a binary star – two stars sharing a common centre of gravity – and that perfectly reflects where we are today,” he adds. “It symbolises the strong, balanced relationship we strive to have with our clients: two forces united in creativity and excellence.”

A culture that drives success

Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin, unpacks the importance of a strong company culture in the fast-paced advertising world. “We work in a very stressful, time-sensitive environment. A dynamic, collaborative, and welcoming culture isn’t just nice to have – it’s essential to deliver great work. Our culture reel is a vivid demonstration of our passion and pride, our teamwork, and our relentless drive to continuously improve for the benefit of both our clients and our people. It speaks volumes about the kind of partners and clients we attract – those who value creativity, authenticity, and a touch of quirky fun,” she said.

Why culture reels matter

The culture reel isn’t just a creative showcase – it’s a strategic tool designed to set Penquin apart in a competitive market. By offering an authentic look at the agency’s inner workings and its journey over the past 24 years, the reel provides potential clients and recruits with a genuine understanding of what it means to be part of the Penquin family. The video features various Penquin employees who each add their own flair, showcasing the agency’s commitment to collaboration and creative excellence.

Looking ahead

As Penquin continues to evolve, the new culture reel stands as a testament to its ongoing journey of innovation and creativity. It reflects a company that values its history while boldly stepping into the future, setting high standards for its work and the industry at large. With stability, a touch of quirky charm, and a whole lot of soul, Penquin is ready to inspire and engage audiences, forging lasting partnerships with clients who share the same vision for excellence.

In one sentence, Justin sums it up perfectly: “We’re not your average agency and we don’t believe in coincidence – we believe in coinciDANCE!” With stability, a touch of quirky flair, and a whole lot of soul, Penquin’s new culture reel is set to make waves in the industry.



