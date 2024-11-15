Penquin celebrates growth with new hires and key promotions across the agency

The new talent joining the team includes Siphu Romeo, who comes on board with Team Accelerate as a mid-level graphic designer, Lloyd Nyesvu, who has been appointed as business unit director of Team Illuminate, and Lwando Marambana, who is joining the team as the business unit director on Team Accelerate working on the Suzuki account. These new additions bring fresh perspectives and specialised expertise that will further enhance the agency's creative and strategic capabilities.

In addition to welcoming new talent, Penquin is excited to announce the promotion of several key team members. Brenton Bekker has been promoted to senior brand activations manager, Lauristeen Booysens is now the lead digital strategist, Nolwazi Mbongwe has advanced to senior account manager, and Kelebogile Mopeloa has been elevated to senior media planner and buyer. These promotions reflect Penquin’s dedication to nurturing internal talent and rewarding hard work and innovation.

“Our continued growth is a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication of our team. By bringing in fresh expertise and promoting from within, we’re not only reinforcing our commitment to excellence but also ensuring that our clients benefit from innovative, forward-thinking strategies,” Veronica Moleele, CEO at Penquin, says. “I couldn’t be prouder of the progress we’ve made and excited for the future as we continue to set new standards in the industry.”

These strategic hires and promotions position Penquin to deliver even more impactful campaigns and creative solutions, solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in the field of brand and communication. With a clear focus on both internal development and external success, Penquin remains dedicated to achieving measurable results and elevating its clients’ brands across diverse markets.



