    Africa Film Finance Forum unlocks path to $20bn film economy

    The Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF) returns with renewed urgency and clarity of purpose, committed to unlocking the full economic potential of Africa’s film industry. Scheduled to take place from 16–18 September 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, AFFF is shaping the roadmap for a $20bn Pan-African film economy, rooted in storytelling, powered by finance, and scaled through industry.
    Issued by Africa Film Finance Forum
    8 Aug 2025
    8 Aug 2025
    Africa Film Finance Forum unlocks path to $20bn film economy

    With the theme “Pan-African Film Economy: Building a $20bn Industry for 1.4 billion people”, the forum brings together a cross-section of industry stakeholders, filmmakers, investors, policymakers, financiers, distributors, and tech innovators to design the systems that will transform creativity into structured capital growth.

    “Storytelling began in Africa. Our myths, oral histories, and traditions have always been foundational,” said Mary Ephraim-Egbas, convener of AFFF. “But to compete globally, Africa must move beyond telling stories to monetising them by industrialising the film sector and positioning African content as both heritage and high-value export.”

    For decades, African stories have shaped culture, inspired movements, and connected communities. Yet, the continent’s film economy remains largely informal and undercapitalised. AFFF is changing that narrative by building pipelines that link creative talent to financial tools, policies, and platforms.

    Key features of AFFF 2025 include:

    • Investor’s room and deal table: Curated spaces for pre-qualified film projects to meet financiers and pitch for funding.
    • Certified finance training for banks and investors: Equipping financial institutions to understand film as a viable asset class.
    • Policy roundtables: Engaging government leaders on aligning film with national development strategies and GDP growth.
    • CineTour: A campaign spotlighting Africa’s diverse film locations as engines for tourism and investment.
    • Filmtech track: Showcasing innovations driving efficiency, transparency, and scale in production and distribution.

    “Unlocking a $20bn industry starts with recognising film as infrastructure—creative, economic, and strategic,” said Bolaji Abimbola, co-chair of the AFFF PR and Strategic Communications Committee.

    “AFFF isn’t just about films; it’s about jobs, exports, digital platforms, and policy shifts that make growth inevitable.”

    “This is Africa’s creative century,” added Clarina De Freitas, fellow co-chair. “Our stories are our leverage, but only when matched with financing, distribution, and institutional credibility.”

    From informal markets to cinema screens, and from mobile streaming to cross-border co-productions, AFFF is focused on building a Pan-African film ecosystem—not one led by extractive interests, but by Africans who understand the value of their narratives and the necessity of owning their industries.

    AFFF PR advisory board

    In a strategic move to guide this ambitious agenda, AFFF will be supported by a distinguished 2025 advisory board. The 2025 AFFF PR advisory board includes: Thapelo Mokoena, Ken Egbas, Solomon Ashoms, Mary Njoki and Adeolu Adeyemo

    About AFFF

    The Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF) is the continent’s leading platform dedicated to mobilizing capital, knowledge, and partnerships to accelerate the growth of Africa’s film and creative economy. It brings together investors, storytellers, development institutions, and governments to shape a sustainable and globally relevant industry.

    Event dates: September 16 –18, 2025
    Location: Lagos, Nigeria
    Website: www.africafilmfinanceforum.com
    Contact: moc.murofecnanifmlifacirfa@stneve

    Africa Film Finance Forum
    The Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF) is where the future of the African Film Industry is funded, built and globalized.
