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    Let City Lodge Hotels save your stay this Easter!

    You did everything right – read the reviews, zoomed in on the photos, checked the location twice…and then you arrived. The horror! We call it “flatfishing” – when your holiday accommodation looks like a dream online but is a total nightmare in person.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    30 Mar 2026
    30 Mar 2026
    Let City Lodge Hotels save your stay this Easter!

    City Lodge Hotels has the solution – SOS – Save Our Stay – accommodation special is now in its 2.0 era and gives you a way out. Hit the SOS button on the City Lodge Hotels website (www.citylodgehotels.com) or saveourstay.co.za to find your nearest City Lodge Hotels property, and check in with up to 30% off your stay.

    No misleading photos. No dodgy surprises. Instead, you’ll enjoy an tastefully decorated hotel with all the necessary amenities at a price that suits your pocket. Check into easy this school holidays, including the Easter long weekend, right up to 4 May 2026 (Ts & Cs apply).

    While SOS is designed as a rescue remedy, it’s also a smart way to plan your April holiday from the start. City Lodge Hotels’ portfolio of beautiful properties spans South Africa and extends into Botswana, Namibia, and Mozambique and travellers will notice the transformation journey the group is on.

    Let City Lodge Hotels save your stay this Easter!

    Just a few of our hotels now featuring world-class design and décor include:

    • Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha is currently undergoing a fabulous refurbishment, with rooms already introducing a renewed sense of style and public areas to follow soon.
    • City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront offers the new, signature Atlantic Social restaurant, extending outdoors with canal views, alongside the Atlantic Lounge bar featuring South African wines and distilled spirits, as part of the hotel’s enhanced guest experience.
    • City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge unveils the chic new Umoya Restaurant, complete with an outdoor deck and terrace for relaxed dining and people-watching, reflecting the hotel’s elevated and contemporary offering.
    • City Lodge Hotel Johannesburg Airport, Barbara Road is nearing completion of its extensive revamp, set to impress guests with its refreshed, modern look and feel close to OR Tambo International Airport.
    • Town Lodge Bellville offers upgraded rooms and public areas, creating a polished and comfortable environment in the heart of the northern suburbs.
    • Town Lodge George showcases revitalised accommodation and shared spaces, providing a bright and welcoming stopover along the Garden Route.
    • Road Lodge Durban now welcomes guests with updated interiors that bring a smart, contemporary feel to this conveniently located city hotel.
    • Road Lodge N1 City features revamped spaces that enhance its appeal as a well-positioned base close to key routes, shopping, and business hubs.

    Let City Lodge Hotels save your stay this Easter!

    These are just a few of the properties that have been or are in the process of refurbishment. Join City Lodge Hotels on its transformation journey this Easter.

    In addition to SOS, there are also several other savvy specials on the go, including delicious food and beverage options. Go to www.citylodgehotels.com to book. Life is hard. Check into easy.

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    City Lodge Hotels
    At City Lodge Hotels, we offer accommodation options to suit every type of traveller and trip. Our upscale Courtyard Hotels deliver the soft life made easy; upper midscale City Lodge Hotels focus on easy living; Town Lodges are the easy choice; and economy Road Lodges provide the most affordable, basically easy accommodation.
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