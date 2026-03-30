Let City Lodge Hotels save your stay this Easter!

You did everything right – read the reviews, zoomed in on the photos, checked the location twice…and then you arrived. The horror! We call it “flatfishing” – when your holiday accommodation looks like a dream online but is a total nightmare in person.

City Lodge Hotels has the solution – SOS – Save Our Stay – accommodation special is now in its 2.0 era and gives you a way out. Hit the SOS button on the City Lodge Hotels website (www.citylodgehotels.com) or saveourstay.co.za to find your nearest City Lodge Hotels property, and check in with up to 30% off your stay .

No misleading photos. No dodgy surprises. Instead, you’ll enjoy an tastefully decorated hotel with all the necessary amenities at a price that suits your pocket. Check into easy this school holidays, including the Easter long weekend, right up to 4 May 2026 (Ts & Cs apply).

While SOS is designed as a rescue remedy, it’s also a smart way to plan your April holiday from the start. City Lodge Hotels’ portfolio of beautiful properties spans South Africa and extends into Botswana, Namibia, and Mozambique and travellers will notice the transformation journey the group is on.

Just a few of our hotels now featuring world-class design and décor include:

These are just a few of the properties that have been or are in the process of refurbishment. Join City Lodge Hotels on its transformation journey this Easter.

In addition to SOS, there are also several other savvy specials on the go, including delicious food and beverage options. Go to www.citylodgehotels.com to book. Life is hard. Check into easy.



