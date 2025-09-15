ARB dismisses complaint against Cars.co.za radio ad

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has dismissed a complaint against Cars.co.za, ruling that the company’s radio commercial did not amount to harmful stereotyping or discrimination.

Complaint

The decision, handed down on 11 September 2025, follows a complaint from a listener who argued that the ad relied on negative depictions of the Coloured community.

The advert in question opened with a tired voice lamenting “car advertising on repeat,” before switching to upbeat music and a strong Cape Coloured accent declaring: “Whatever car you want to buy or sell, cut through the [bleep] and just go to cars.co.za.”

The complainant said she was offended by the portrayal: “Coloured communities are diverse, respectful and multifaceted. Reducing us to crude caricatures for the sake of entertainment is both harmful and unacceptable.” She further asserts: “It is crucial that advertisers promote inclusive and respectful representations of all South African communities.”

Cars.co.za defended the commercial, explaining that the character was performed by actor Mortimer Williams, himself of Coloured descent, and was intended to be a memorable, distinctly South African voice that celebrated diversity.

Discomfort

In its findings, the ARB acknowledged discomfort with the parody of the accent and noted the tension in using stereotypes for humour. However, it concluded that the characterisation was not negative, did not demean Coloured people, and did not restrict their role in society.

As a result, the complaint was dismissed and the ad deemed compliant with the Code of Advertising Practice.