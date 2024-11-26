Guide to register spaza shops

With the clock ticking for rural and township spaza owners and vendors to register their businesses, government has provided a guide for entrepreneurs on how to approach the process of applying for a traders' permit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week called for all spaza shops and food-handling facilities to register with their respective municipalities as part of decisive measures to address the recurring foodborne illnesses that have claimed the lives of at least 22 people, including children, across the country.

The interventions, the President explained, are aimed at getting hazardous pesticides off the street, protecting children from exposure to these substances, and preventing future outbreaks.

To ensure compliance, the President last Friday ordered that all spaza shops and food-handling facilities register with their respective municipalities within 21 days.

Small business owners can follow these guidelines to ensure that they are compliant with government regulations: