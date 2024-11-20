Government calls on spaza shop owners to register their businesses

While the registration process for spaza shops has steadily commenced in various parts of the country, the government has called on business owners to make sure the latter is done within 21 days.

“Register your business. Be a responsible citizen,” the government urged in a statement released by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) on Wednesday.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation last week, where he announced decisive measures to address the recurring food-borne illnesses that have claimed the lives of at least 22 children across the country.

The interventions, the president explained, included getting hazardous pesticides off the street, protecting children from exposure to these substances, and preventing future outbreaks.

President Ramaphosa further announced the immediate closure of spaza shops implicated in the deaths and stricter regulations to protect communities.

To ensure compliance, the president ordered that all spaza shops and food-handling facilities must register with their respective municipalities within 21 days.

Natjoints said the government welcomed the response of various stakeholders to implement interventions to address the current outbreak of foodborne illnesses and illicit trade.

The government also emphasised the importance of an inclusive process calling on the public to refrain from obstructing or preventing any shop owners from participating in the registration process.

Natjoints said the government was concerned by isolated incidents of disruptions, especially in areas around Soweto which have since been attended to by law enforcement agencies.

“Government appeals to members of the public not to disturb the process of registration by blocking certain shop owners from participating in the process; this includes conducting unlawful inspections by members of the public and other unauthorised bodies,” NATJOINTS said.

Lawful joint inspections are currently ongoing across the country led by multidisciplinary teams of experts and officials from various government departments, state bodies and law enforcement agencies.

“We would like to emphasise that the law allows every shop owner who is a legitimate trader and who meets the legal requirements to own a business in the Republic to register a business and trade.

“In processing these applications for registration, the government will make every effort to ensure that every legal prescription that allows people to do business in the country is taken into account,” Natjoints said.

The government stressed that only individuals and businesses that meet the legal requirements and regulations stipulated by South African laws will be permitted to operate businesses in the country.

“We have been inundated with enquiries and concerns from individual business owners and organised groups about the registration deadline of 21 days and requests for an extension. We would like to urge the business community to come forward within this period and ensure that they get their businesses registered without delay,” the statement read.

Government said it would make every effort to assist those business owners who are struggling with the process to comply with the requirements to register.