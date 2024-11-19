Injini, Mastercard Foundation launch 2025 EdTech Fellowship

Injini, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has announced the opening of applications for the 2025 Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, which supports South Africa-based startups aiming to improve education through innovation.

Source: Pexels

The fellowship offers participating startups a unique combination of direct grant funding, product evaluation, tailored market research, skills development, mentorship, and market access opportunities.

Through the fellowship, the businesses, and entrepreneurs of the first two cohorts were empowered with various tools and resources tailored to their specific needs. This included resources to boost sales and profits and secure future funding opportunities.

Notably, the programme emphasised collaboration and facilitated partnerships with the Mastercard Foundation and other ecosystem players.

Fellows were supported in several ways to drive meaningful change in communities, especially among young people, women and girls, persons with disabilities, and rural populations.

Startups from South Africa’s 2023 Fellowship cohort achieved exceptional outcomes, expanding their reach to impact over 1.9 million new learners during the acceleration phase.

For 2023 and 2024, the programme enabled Fellows to unlock substantial opportunities for scaling sales, increasing profitability, and securing funding. Collaboration was - and remains - a central pillar of the fellowship, fostering strategic alliances, new networks through the Mastercard Foundation, and a spirit of teamwork among the participants.

Notably, throughout the first two cohorts, the program delivered measurable benefits to critical groups, including individuals with disabilities, youth, women and girls, and communities in rural areas.

The 2025 programme will continue to provide:

● Comprehensive support from education innovation, fundraising, impact measurement, and business strategy experts.

● Pedagogical evaluation and certification through collaborations with EdTech Impact and Education Alliance Finland.

● Bespoke market research from Injini’s education innovation researchers.

● Access to “Sponsored Skills,” offering external consultant expertise for specific business needs.

● Networking opportunities and learning exchanges with leading ecosystem contributors and industry experts.

● Access to courses and office hours with Carnegie Mellon University’s Human-Computer Interaction Institute faculty.

● A chance to contribute to the growing evidence base on effective EdTech solutions in Africa.

● Equity-free venture funding exceeding R1m.

Edtech entrepreneurs eligible for the fellowship are encouraged to learn more about the fellowship and apply here. Applications close on 8 December 2024.