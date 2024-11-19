Adopt-a-School Foundation celebrates World Toilet Day with innovative sanitation in schools

In honour of World Toilet Day 2024, 19 November 2024, the Adopt-a-School Foundation is spotlighting its vital work in improving school sanitation. This year's theme 'Toilets - A Place for Peace', emphasises the importance of proper sanitation in ensuring dignity, health and safety for millions of learners globally.

Addressing sanitation in schools, the foundation is tackling the urgent need to rectify the dire state of ablutions in schools with dilapidated infrastructure, pit toilets and overcrowded sanitation facilities. Some South African schools still have more than 50 learners per toilet – well beyond the recommended ratio of between 1:25 to 1:30.

According to Arnold Maluleke, infrastructure programme manager at Adopt-a-School: “Inadequate sanitation is not just a health issue; it directly impacts learning and leads to higher absenteeism. Proper ablution facilities are essential to maintaining a safe, healthy, dignified school environment.”

With well over two decades of experience, Adopt-a-School has provided sustainable sanitation solutions, particularly in areas with limited or no access to municipal water or sewer systems. The Foundation implements Enviro Loos, which are safer and more water-efficient solutions for rural schools, where access to water is scarce.

“Before construction, we assess local resources like water availability, to determine the most appropriate system,” says Maluleke. “Our waterless Enviro Loos are hygienic, low-maintenance, and ideal for rural areas. Its system uses a pulsating air stream to treat human waste without chemicals. Enviro Loos are odourless and safe for the environment and human health.”

The Foundation builds these ablutions through its community-based infrastructure model, creating temporary employment opportunities for local workers and engaging small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to build ablution facilities, strengthening the school and the local economy.

“By involving the community, we not only improve schools but also create a sense of ownership and pride while providing valuable skills and experience,” adds Maluleke.

The Foundation has built 100 ablution blocks in 79 schools across the country, benefitting 63,606 learners and 1,902 educators. The success of Adopt-a-School’s sanitation initiatives has been made possible by the support of key partners. These partners, who have recently built ablutions, include African Bank, Tshikululu Social Investments, Jet Education Services, Sasria SOC LTD, Sandvik, and Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, reflect a shared belief that education and sanitation are critical drivers of community development and social transformation.

African Bank has funded the construction of new ablution facilities in five of the six schools they adopted across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Their latest project features innovative designs that incorporate energy-efficient systems like natural light and natural ventilation, while others include solar-powered boreholes to reduce energy consumption in areas where water is scarce. Their investment in education and sanitation improves the school environment and contributes to their broader environmental sustainability goals. By prioritising projects that promote clean, accessible and safe sanitation, this demonstrates their commitment to sustainability and responsible investment. Their support of the foundation is an extension of their philosophy of contributing to the long-term welfare of South African communities – ensuring that learners have access to proper sanitation, and benefit from eco-friendly, water-efficient systems that safeguard the environment.

Similarly, Tshikululu Social Investment has played a pivotal role in supporting the building of multiple ablution facilities at schools in Limpopo and the North West Province, going above and beyond by integrating solar geysers and advanced water purification systems.

The Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, dedicated to transforming education in South Africa, has funded the construction of sustainable ablution structures for schools across various. This contribution aligns with its mission to address critical issues affecting communities, especially in underdeveloped areas, by ensuring children can thrive in environments promoting dignity and health.

Through our partnership with Jet Education Services, alongside Anglo-American South Africa, Adopt-a-School has successfully renovated ablution facilities for schools in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.

This collaboration highlights the collective responsibility to invest in the well-being of future generations. By investing in sanitation infrastructure, these organisations recognise that quality education cannot be achieved without a foundation of basic needs being met – such as access to clean water and functioning sanitation.

For these corporations, investing in education and sanitation is not just about corporate social responsibility but about creating lasting societal impact. Their commitment to improving schools' physical and educational environment ensures that South Africa's learners can access education and enjoy an environment conducive to teaching and learning. As World Toilet Day 2024 draws attention to the global sanitation crisis, the Adopt-a-School Foundation remains committed to ensuring every learner has access to safe, functional, and dignified sanitation. The foundation aims to expand its reach and create lasting change through continued collaboration with government, donors, and communities.

“We’ve seen first-hand how proper sanitation can transform school communities,” says Maluleke. “As we celebrate World Toilet Day, we urge all South Africans to join us in advocating for the right of every learner to a safe and healthy environment.”

Adopt-a-School statistics:

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.

Schools Adopted: 665

Learners reached: 1,662,305

Educators developed: 34,085

Facilities constructed: 809

Jobs created: 16,207

SMMEs: 2,610

Learners benefitting from visual support: 109,640

Spectacles provided: 5,370

Learners benefitting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22,777

Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11,172

About Adopt-a-School Foundation:

Adopt-a-School Foundation (AAS) is an entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF) and was officially established in 2002. The Foundation is a registered Section 21 company with PBO status and has an Independent Board of Directors. The 2020 Top Empowerment Award Winner, Adopt-a-School Foundation, works with various stakeholders, including the District, Provincial and National Departments of Basic Education, corporate donors, multiple service providers and best practice NGOs. The Foundation implements Whole School Development, a holistic model to improve schools' academic, infrastructural, social, and security environments. There are currently 665 schools under the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s adoption programme. The Foundation works in all nine South African provinces, Lesotho, and Mozambique provinces. Visit the Foundation’s website at www.adoptaschool.org.za. Email zjacobs@adoptaschool.co.za or call 011 592 6580.