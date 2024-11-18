Enabling Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational to support Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School

This past weekend, the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational celebrated another memorable edition of golf, charity and friendship as over R2.5m was raised for the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School.

This initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the role that sports stars, golf lovers, and businesses can play in reshaping South Africa’s future. As South Africa faces critical challenges – unemployment, inequality, and limited access to quality education – businesses have the opportunity to drive change through meaningful partnerships and purposeful investments.

This year several leading companies took action to make a difference, partnering with the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational. The event was, and is more than just a charity gathering – it’s a testament to how businesses and communities can lead the way in building a brighter future for South Africa. With the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School as the main beneficiary, this partnership emphasises the responsibility that businesses have to actively invest in sustainable growth and social impact.

“I’ve experienced every possible high in terms of success a human being can experience and I am deeply grateful for having Tabono and so many others help me to keep a promise to my late wife Vivienne that we will ensure a sustainable future for the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School. The coming together of so many people and companies around this common cause represents the best of us as human beings. It’s no better summed up than in the word ubuntu, which is what the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational and our foundation are all about,” said Player.

Building for the better: Business stepping up

In times of significant socio-economic challenges, businesses must rise to the occasion. The tournament exemplifies how companies are not merely talking about change but actively contributing towards it.

Reon Barnard, CEO of Tabono, emphasised the crucial role businesses must play in shaping the future: "From a business perspective, it’s about more than financial contributions; it’s also about responsibility – investing time, coaching, and mentorship. Real change happens when businesses step up beyond profit to transform communities and our country. This tournament enables us to raise essential funds for the school and sets an example for businesses to stand for more than just money."

As the school celebrates 34 years of providing quality foundational education to 135 children from disadvantaged backgrounds, Tabono is honoured to contribute to the school’s sustainability. “Supporting Mr and Mrs Player with this event and honouring the incredible work they’ve done to sustain the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School through the Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation – it's a privilege to be a part of it,” says Barnard.

About Tabono

Tabono enables highly sought-after transactions from pit to port by leveraging the powerful combination of deep expertise and vast networks. Tabono excels in forming strategic partnerships, making capital investments, and leveraging operational excellence and deep industry expertise to influence high-value sectors crucial to Africa's future, including energy, mining, infrastructure, and logistics: https://www.tabono.com.



