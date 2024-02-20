Record entry for annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer

The 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa was bigger than ever – with a record of more than 15,000 participants in pink turning up across Gqeberha, George and East London on Saturday, 26 October.

The start of the 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer in Gqeberha

Now in its 26th year, the Big Walk is the largest mass participation charity event in the Eastern Cape – and one of the largest in the country.

“Participants were encouraged to walk in support of those affected by cancer through one of the biggest on air, online and on-the-ground marketing campaigns executed by Algoa FM and our partners,” says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

“Our beneficiaries, sponsors and service providers all actively promoted the event through their own channels,” she adds.

The 2024 beneficiaries are the Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa (Choc) in East London, St Bernard’s Hospice serving Buffalo City and surrounds, and St Francis Hospice, which serves Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga region.

The 2024 partners are Isuzu Motors South Africa, aQuellé, the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, MTN, Value Added Life, The Courier Guy, Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging, and the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City municipalities.

“It is also heartening to have experienced the level of corporate support in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route. Bulk entries totalling more than 5,000 employees were received from over 70 companies,” says Geyer.

“Clearly, our 2024 theme, ‘the why?’ struck a chord. We asked ourselves why Algoa FM has staged the Big Walk for Cancer for the past 26 years and invited our partners and the thousands who walked, to share their reasons.

“For Algoa, all we had to do to identify our ‘why’ was to review the images, footage and listen to the stories from the past 26 years to see how the Big Walk touches the lives of those who participate,” says Geyer.

“The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer has an incredible impact not only in raising funds for vital cancer care organisations, but also in uniting communities across the Eastern Cape and beyond,” says Lebogang Makoloi, Isuzu's department executive for corporate affairs.

“It is more than just a walk. The participation by thousands sends a powerful message of hope solidarity, and strength to those who are battling the disease, to survivors, and to families who have lost loved ones,” he says.

“The opportunity to upgrade our Choc House kitchen will enable us to provide nutritious meals for children and their families, who rely entirely on Choc East London whilst they undergo lengthy cancer treatments,” says Juliet Houghton, Choc Eastern Cape regional manager.

“When people come together for causes like the Big Walk, they are not just raising funds; they are providing a lifeline to families who are struggling with the emotional, physical, and financial toll of a serious illness,” says Pamela Rala, resource developer at St Bernard’s Hospice.

“The funds raised will allow us to purchase vital medical equipment. These resources will greatly improve the quality of care for patients who are facing life-threatening illnesses such as cancer, particularly those in underserved communities,” she says.

“Support from initiatives like the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer is essential for St Francis Hospice to continue providing care to those facing cancer. It allows us to offer dignity, comfort and quality of life to those in their final journey,” says Nicole Grobler, fundraiser for St Francis Hospice.

“We currently care for around 230 patients and families monthly and with additional funding, we can expand our services to reach more people in rural areas who need palliative care, including pain management and loan of essential equipment.”

“This is something we do not only do for cancer awareness, but also for ourselves as friends, and for the community as a whole. It’s amazing to be a part of the Big Walk,” says Jennifer Whall (70) who walked in Gqeberha with her friends of 35 years Audrey Williams (69), Alice Geduld (69) and Ellen Gallant (69). They have participated in a combined 20 Big Walks.



