Shaka iLembe tops the 18th South African Film and Television Awards

The Safta 2024 Best TV Drama Award went to Shaka iLembe which was also the biggest winner with 12 awards at the 18th South African Film and Television Awards were held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng on the weekend.

Outlaws was the night's second biggest winner with eight wins.

The Film Craft Awards were announced on Friday, 25 October, and the main ceremony took place on Saturday, 26 October.

Friday’s ceremony was streamed live on YouTube and will be screened on S3 on Sunday 3 November at 7: 30 pm.

Saturday's main ceremony aired live on SABC2 and Mzansi Magic.

All the winners

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND - DOCUMENTARY

!Aitsa, Practitioner: Simon Kohler, Production House: MED CINE

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING - DOCUMENTARY

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer), Production: Orange Films and Star Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - DOCUMENTARY

Rosemary's Hitlist, Practitioner: Sims Phakisi, Production House: Idea Candy

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - DOCUMENTARY

Music Is My Life - Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Practitioner: Mpumi "Supa" Mbele, Production House: Free Women Films & Nine To Five Creative Agency

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Faces of Fortune, Production House: Red Coat Films

BEST MADE FOR TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Pale Ya Kosa, Production House: Full Circle Productions

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

!Aitsa, Production House: MED CINE

BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME

Baking With the Rey's, Production House: Rey Productions

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMME

The Khoekhoe Saga, Production House: On Set Images

BEST FACTUAL PROGRAMME

Outopsie, Production House: 7EVENTY9 Films

BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW

Kokkedoor: Vuur & Vlam, Production House: Homebrew Films

BEST STRUCTURED SOAPIE REALITY SHOW

Young, Famous and African S2, Production House: Urban Brew Studios & A Pop Media

BEST STRUCTURED OR DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Reno Race, Production House: RHT United T/A RichCon

BEST YOUTH PROGRAMME

MTV Shuga Down South - Season 3, Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

The Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Struggles of SA Youth, Production House: Rams Comics

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAMME

Die Argitekte (The Architects), Production House: Thank you kindly, Bobby

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAMME

Checkpoint, Production House: eNCA

BEST MADE FOR TV MOVIE

'n Tyd van Waterpere, Production House: Sonvelt Media

BEST INTERNATIONAL FORMAT

The Masked Singer Season 1, Production House: Rose and Oaks Media

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Koppestamp, Production House: Just Ad Production

BEST VARIETY SHOW

Sport@10, Production House: SABC

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - TV COMEDY

Roomies, Practitioner: Yonela Nombewu, Production House: 32Done Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN WARDROBE - TV COMEDY

Roomies, Practitioner: Thembelihle Buthelezi, Production House: 32Done Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND - TV COMEDY

Yoh! Christmas, Practitioners: Themba Mashinini & Guy Steer, Production House: BBZEE Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV COMEDY

Magaeng, Practitioner: Kagiso Malefane, Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING - TV COMEDY

Yoh! Christmas, Practitioners: Tessa Verfuss, Quinn Lubbe & Miriam Arndt, Production House: BBZEE Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - TV COMEDY

Yoh! Christmas, Practitioners: Tiffany Barbuzano, Zoleka Monare, Johny Barbuzano & Gillian Breslin, Production House: BBZEE Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - TV COMEDY

Yoh! Christmas, Practitioner: James Adey, Production House: BBZEE Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TV COMEDY

Yoh! Christmas, Practitioners: Johnny Barbuzano, Lauren Chengan, Sanele Zulu, Zolani Phakade &Chris Beasley, Production House: BBZEE Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioner: Queen Motlatle, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN WARDROBE - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioner: Shirley Masondo, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioners: Dylan Lloyd & Nokuthula Sishi, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SPECIAL EFFECTS (SFX) IN HAIR AND MAKE-UP FILM/TV

Do Your Worst, Practitioners: Nicola Roodt, Ronwyn Jarrett & Cassidy Lombard, Production House: Blingola Media

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioners: Athanasios Koundouris, Vaughan Phillips, Beyond Sound & On-Key Sound, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/SCORE - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioner: Philip Miller, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN AN ORIGINAL SONG – TV DRAMA

Classified, Practitioner: Zethu Mashika, Production House: Diprente

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioners: Sibongeleni Mabuyakhulu, Llewellyn Rice & Megan Gill, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS (VFX) – FILM/TV

Shaka iLembe, Practitioner: LUMA Animation, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioner: Zeno Petersen, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioners: Thishiwe Ziqubu, Paul Grootboom, Catherine Stewart, Andrew Peterson,Daniel Zimbler, Angus Gibson, Desiree Markgraaff, Nhlanhla Mtaka, Jacob Ntshangase,Steven Pillemar, Hlonipha Mokoena & Benedict Carton, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Practitioners: Angus Gibson, Zeno Petersen, Adze Ugah, Mnqondisi Ngubane & Catherine Stewart, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

1802-Love Defies Time, Practitioners: Silindile Dladla & Refiloe Maphunya, Production House: Hela Media

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN WARDROBE - TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

House of Zwide, Practitioners: Bevely Mogorosi & Teddy Geldart, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING – TELENOVELA

Outlaws, Practitioners: Natalie Varoy, Ebenhaezer Smal, Bongi Malefo, Siwelile Mbanjwa & NandiMehlomakulu, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/SCORE – TELENOVELA

Outlaws, Practitioner: Brendan Jury, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN AN ORIGINAL SONG – TELENOVELA

The River, Practitioners: Brendan Jury & Sindi Dlathu, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY – TELENOVELA

Outlaws, Practitioner: Ntobeko Dlamini, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND – TV SOAP

Binnelanders, Practitioners: Eric McKechnie & Barry Gillot, Production House: Stark Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND – TELENOVELA

Outlaws, Practitioners: Geoff Kock & Clark Fivaz, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION - TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

Outlaws, Practitioner: Waldemar Coetsee, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING – TELENOVELA

Outlaws, Practitioners: Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING - TELENOVELA

Outlaws, Practitioners: Tebogo Malope, Thembalethu Mfebe, Nthabi Tau & Menga Nhlabathi, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING – TV SOAP

Skeem Saam, Practitioners: Khomotjo Aphane, Myrah Molokomme, Metsa Makhwidiri, Joseph Senosi,Kelton Sinyosi, Sibusisiwe Manqele, Siphamandla Madondo & Zola Hlungwani, Production House: Peu

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING – TV SOAP

Skeem Saam, Practitioners: Mmoni Moabi, Percy Maboane, Ricardo Klassen & Kgomotso Lebakeng, Production House: Peu

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING - FEATURE FILM

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, Practitioner: Theola Booyens, Production House: Quizzical Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN – FEATURE FILM

Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor, Practitioner: Marné van der Burgh, Production House: Red Letter Day Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE FILM

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, Practitioner: Bathoni Robinson, Production House: Quizzical Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND DESIGN - FEATURE FILM

Blindelings, Practitioner: Tim Pringle, Production House: 17 FILMS

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING – FEATURE FILM

Runs in the Family, Practitioner: Eva Du Preez, Production House: Giant Films

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC/ SCORE - FEATURE FILM

Big Nunu's Little Heist, Practitioner: Joel Assaizky, Production House: DIPRENTE

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN AN ORIGINAL SONG - FEATURE FILM

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, Practitioners: Israel Matseke Zulu, Selby Ngozo, and Moses Sibeko, Production House: Quizzical Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY – FEATURE FILM

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, Practitioner: Tom Marais, Production House: Quizzical Pictures

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SCRIPTWRITING - FEATURE FILM

The Fragile King, Practitioner: Tristan Holmes, Production House: The Ergo Company & Star Films

BEST STUDENT FILM

Animation By Two, Institution: The Animation School, Live Action Anguish, Institution: AFDA

BEST ANIMATION

Kizazi Moto Generation Fire: Herderboy, Production House: Triggerfish Animation Studios

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP

Marlee van der Merwe (Binnelanders), Production House: Stark Films

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

Kabelo Thai (Scandal!), Production House: Ochre Media

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA

Mmarona Motsegoa (Redemption), Production House: Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA

Mpho Sebeng (The Estate), Production House: Clive Morris Productions

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP

Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam), Production House: Peu

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

Germandt Geldenhuys (Binnelanders), Production House: Stark Films

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA

Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha - The Empire Season 1), Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA

Presley Chweneyagae (The River), Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST TV SOAP

Skeem Saam, Production House: Peu

BEST TELENOVELA

Outlaws, Production House: Tshedza Pictures

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

Natasha Sutherland (Lioness Season 2), Production House: Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA

Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction), Production House: Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

Shannon Esra (Lioness Season 2), Production House: Ochre Media ADO Arena Holdings

BEST ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA

Thembinkosi Mthembu (Shaka iLembe), Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe, Production House: The Bomb Shelter Film Company

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

Dorothy Anne Gould (Yoh! Christmas), Production House: BBZEE Films

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

Kagiso Modupe (Yoh! Christmas), Production House: BBZEE Films

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

Marion Holm (Taktiek), Production House: Nagvlug Films

BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

Prev Reddy (Miseducation), Production House: Burnt Onion Productions

BEST TV COMEDY

Yoh! Christmas, Production House: BBZEE Films

BEST SHORT FILM

Father's Day, Production House: Bunzi Bear Pictures & The Ergo Company

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM

Jennifer Steyn (The Fragile King), Production House: The Ergo Company & Star Films

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FEATURE FILM

Adrian Alper (Seconds), Production House: Free Women Films & Full Circle Productions

BEST ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM

Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King), Production House: The Ergo Company & Star Films

BEST ACTOR IN A FEATURE FILM

Vusi Kunene (Seconds), Production House: Free Women Films & Full Circle Productions

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING – FEATURE FILM

The Fragile King, Practitioner: Tristan Holmes, Production House: The Ergo Company & Star Films

BEST FEATURE FILM

The Fragile King, Production House: The Ergo Company & Star Films

BEST NATURAL HISTORY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMME

Legends of Venom: Viper, Production House: Earth Touch

BEST TV PRESENTER (PUBLIC VOTE)

Laconco (Forever Thina S1), Production House: Urban Brew Studios

MOST POPULAR TV SOAP OR TELENOVELA (PUBLIC VOTE)

Scandal!, Production House: Ochre Media,

SAFTA DISCRETIONARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achiever Award: Arthur Molepo & Mfundi Vundla

Youth Achiever Award: Kenneth Vuyani Mbalula

Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award: Tebatso Mashishi

Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award: Sizwe Shabangu

Emerging Filmmaker Award: Josh Crickmay