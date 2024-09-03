How positive psychology can boost SA teachers’ resilience

Despite decades of democracy and transformation, South Africa continues to have one of the most unequal education systems in the world. While the quality of teaching and learning in a minority of private and former 'model C' schools is on par with developed countries, the reality in most government-run schools, places South Africa alongside nations like Ghana, Chad, Angola, and Liberia. According to the 2024 Reading Panel report, a shocking 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning in any language.

These stark inequalities create immense challenges for South African teachers. Endemic poverty, coupled with high levels of crime and unemployment, affects the majority of school communities on a daily basis. Though teaching is often viewed as a gentle, cerebral, and inspirational profession, the reality for most South African teachers is gritty and challenging. Burnout is common among teachers in South Africa, and the rate of teacher attrition, especially among young teachers is a significant cause for concern.

Dr Rajandran Naidoo, the programme head of the post graduate certificate in education (PGCE) programme at Sacap (South African College of Applied Psychology) says, “There is increasing recognition that attention must be paid to the wellbeing of teachers. These are professionals driven by a personal mission to make a difference in the lives of our children. In return, South African society must recognise the enormous value of those amongst us who are called to be teachers. There needs to be widespread support for teachers, many of whom are grappling daily with the challenges of the country’s unequal education system, including overcrowded classrooms, scarce resources and inadequate psychosocial and specialised learning support services.”

The South African College of Applied Psychology’s Post Graduate Certificate in Education Programme recently hosted “The Power of Positivity: Transforming your Teaching Approach ” webinar for South African teachers, with the aim of providing practical advice, help build resilience and inspire professional excellence.

Guest speaker, Dr Ismail Teladia, the senior curriculum planner for Life Orientation at the Western Cape Education Department points out the significant role that teachers play in the country’s resource-stressed communities, “An inspirational teacher can make a difference in the lives of thousands of South African children and youth over the course of their career. As a well-organised classroom leader, the teacher sets the tone and creates the environment that is conducive to learning. They bring positive energy and a passion for lifelong learning which has the power to touch learners and set them on a path to change their stars. The impact of a single inspirational teacher can be limitless, because people rarely forget the teacher that made a positive impact on them.”

Dr Naidoo says: “Positive psychology can help teachers at any stage of their careers, focus on the deeper meaning of their purpose and help them connect to the very real impact that they can make on the lives of South African children. It encourages teachers to prioritise their mental wellbeing and physical health, whether through exercise, rest, or hobbies and personal interests. By taking care of themselves, teachers are better equipped to take care of their learners, manage their classrooms effectively, engage positively in their school communities and inspire learners while avoiding burnout.”

Positive psychology tips for teachers include:

Cultivating positive emotions - Burnout is often characterised by chronic stress, fatigue, and emotional exhaustion. Positive psychology helps teachers cultivate emotions like gratitude, joy, and hope. By practicing gratitude or reflecting on positive moments, teachers can shift their focus away from frustrations and challenges, allowing them to experience more moments of joy and fulfilment in their day.



Building resilience - One of the key aspects of positive psychology is resilience; the ability to bounce back from adversity. Teachers can develop positive coping strategies, such as mindfulness and self-compassion, which helps them manage stress more effectively and recover from difficult situations more quickly.

Dr Naidoo concludes: “At Sacap, we believe that it is essential that the tools of positive psychology are shared with teachers and used to support those who face significant workplace challenges. Positive coping strategies can help teachers stay focused on their personal mission to make an impact in the lives of their learners. They can also help teachers navigate the challenges of connecting meaningfully in communities which are stressed and experiencing high levels of mental health challenges. Understanding oneself and others through positive psychology can help teachers rise above adversity, realise their incredible power to make a difference to our country’s children and be an inspirational member of their community.”

The Sacap Post Graduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching is a full-time 12-month programme. It is a professional vocational programme that is approved and recognised by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE). It has a mandatory Life Orientation subject specialisation that promotes values-driven education that builds strength of character in the youth and contributes towards the vision of an empowered South African society.

Watch the SacapThe Power of Positivity: Transforming your Teaching Approach webinar here.

Learn more and apply for the Sacap Post Graduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching here