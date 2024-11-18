Retail ESG
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

MACmobileHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comKLANIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Shoprite boosts efforts to combat child hunger in KZN

    18 Nov 2024
    18 Nov 2024
    Shoprite is boosting its efforts to combat child hunger by extending support to 11 Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in KwaZulu-Natal, directly benefitting over 700 children across Canelands, Cornubia, and Waterloo.
    Shoprite supports 124 ECD centres across South Africa, serving over 8 490 children with nutritious meals daily. Image supplied
    Shoprite supports 124 ECD centres across South Africa, serving over 8 490 children with nutritious meals daily. Image supplied

    The retailer supports 124 ECD centres across South Africa, serving over 8,490 children with nutritious meals daily. For many, the meal provided through Shoprite’s partnership with the Lunchbox Fund, is the only one they receive each day.

    “Shoprite’s meal support has had a positive impact on the children’s learning experience as many come to school with empty stomachs. Now the children are better nourished and more comfortable in class,” says Ayanda Malyaga, principal at Little Learners ECD Centre in Verulam.

    Child hunger remains a devastating reality for millions of families and according to the South African Food Security Index 2024, a staggering 21.2% of children in South Africa will be stunted by 2025.

    "Children should not be worried about food, they must always feel free to enjoy their childhood. That is why we make sure that every day, when they come to school, we provide everything that they need. When children come to school tired and hungry, they struggle to concentrate. Now when the children arrive at school in the morning, we can provide them with breakfast, and then lunch and I can see a huge difference. They are more active, and they concentrate better in class. It has had such a big impact,” says Cebisile Mthembu, principal at Sinothando Day Care Centre in Waterloo.

    In the past financial year alone, Shoprite invested more than R7.2m in ECD centres, ensuring that young children have access to the vital nutrition needed for their growth.

    Additionally, ECD practitioners at these centres receive comprehensive training aimed at improving the quality of education and care provided.

    “At the heart of our Act For Change programme’s ECD support is the knowledge that adequate nutrition during the first 1 000 days of a child’s life is critical for their mental and physical development. We want to ensure children are provided the best possible foundation for their future,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group.

    Read more: food crisis, Shoprite, fight against hunger, Early Childhood Development, Sanjeev Raghubir
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz