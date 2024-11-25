South Africa declares national disaster as foodborne illnesses rise dramatically

South Africa’s National Disaster Management Centre has, in terms Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002, classified the recent uptick in foodborne illnesses across the country as a national disaster.

Source: Pexels.

This was announced by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, during a media briefing held in Pretoria.

This after a spate of foodborne illnesses as a result of several factors claimed the lives of some 22 people including children this year and left others hospitalised.

Since September this year, at least 890 incidents of foodborne illnesses have been reported.

The President addressed the nation on government’s response to the recurring instances of foodborne illnesses.

On Thursday, Simelane said measures to standardise municipal by-laws regulating businesses will be expedited to clamp down on the problem.

“The implementation of the standard by-laws for rural and township economies, which among others, advocate for mandatory proper waste disposal and recycling practices to ensure that business areas are free from obstructions and pollutants will be expedited.

“This will also go a long way in dealing with the issue of rat infestations in our communities, which gives rise to the harmful use of dangerous and banned chemicals like pesticides.

“Several municipal councils around the country have already adopted standard by-laws. We urge other municipalities who are yet to adopt the by-laws to urgently do so, to assist the compliance process and save lives,” she said.

Health interventions

Simelane told the media briefing that a team of health experts who will serve in the Ministerial Advisory Committee is being appointed.

She explained that the committee is expected to, among other things, develop medium-to-long-term prevention measures to curb the incidents of foodborne illnesses in the country.

“The directive to notify the deaths of patients 12 years and below is a critical one and will be implemented as a matter of urgency. This will help us to understand the burden of disease and the population at risk in real time instead of waiting for a long period of time.

“The Department of Health is currently amending the Notifiable Medical Conditions Regulations such that the death of anybody 12 years and younger becomes notifiable. The Regulations may be published based on the State of Disaster being declared by the Minister of COGTA,” she said.

On the shortage of environmental health inspectors, Simelane assured that the issue is receiving urgent attention to capacitate all districts and metropolitan municipalities to effectively enforce inspections across the country.