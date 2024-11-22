Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals News South Africa

    Viatris fined in Morocco over merger notification, sources say

    By Ahmed Eljechtimi
    22 Nov 2024
    US pharmaceutical giant Viatris Inc has been fined 7.58m dirhams ($760,000) by Morocco's competition regulator for failing to notify it regarding its merger, two official sources said on Thursday, 21 November 2024.
    Viatris was formed by the merger of Mylan, which has a subsidiary in Morocco, and Pfizer's Upjohn business in 2020.

    The fine, equivalent to 2.5% Viatris' revenue in Morocco last year, has already been paid to the Moroccan treasury, the sources said, requesting anonymity.

    Viatris also declined to appeal the decision, the sources said.

    The regulator is also planning to look into other mergers in which the companies failed to notify the regulator. These could include a joint venture between the phosphates and fertilizers giant OCP and Fertinagro Biotech and the takeover of Whirlpool Middle East and North Africa operations by Turkey's appliances maker Arcelik, one of the two sources said.

    Answering a question on whether it has informed the regulator of its joint venture, OCP said it undertook "all necessary diligences" and that it "always ensures to adhere to all applicable legal and regulatory requirements, including those concerning antitrust and competition law."

    Arcelik did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Let's do Biz