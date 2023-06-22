Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Milpark EducationQuickEasy SoftwareJockey South AfricaIcon OncologyBizcommunity.comCANSAStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Pharmaceuticals News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Viatris invests R100m in Isando to increase local ARV manufacturing

    4 Dec 2024
    4 Dec 2024
    Viatris, a global healthcare company, has successfully completed the production of its first locally manufactured batch of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines at its newly upgraded facility in Isando.
    Source: Supplied. Prashant Sisodia, head of ARV Institutional Business, Viatris.
    Source: Supplied. Prashant Sisodia, head of ARV Institutional Business, Viatris.

    This marks a significant milestone in the company's investment in South Africa, while underscoring Viatris’ commitment to utilising global, regional, and local supply chains to ensure that critical medicines reach the communities that need them the most.

    “Viatris has invested R100m to upgrade the Isando facility to align its new manufacturing capability with our global standards and address the government’s goal of increased local manufacture contributing to the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan,” says Prashant Sisodia, head of ARV Institutional Business, Viatris.

    “Viatris has long been a trusted partner in the fight against HIV. Since 2015, Viatris has collaborated with the National Department of Health (NDOH) to supply approximately 172 million doses of first-line ARVs. Through our current investments, we are proud to both empower our workforce and strengthen South Africa’s healthcare infrastructure.”

    South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) provided the Isando facility a licence for the local production of ARVs, significantly increasing its production capacity to better meet patient needs.

    HIV care commitment

    The estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 13.9% in the South African population. The total number of people living with HIV was estimated at approximately 8.45 million in 2022. For adults aged 15 to 49 years, an estimated 19.6% of the population is HIV positive (Statistics SA, 2022).

    Viatris in South Africa currently employs approximately 250 people. Its efforts to support the country's health goals extend beyond access to ARV products, encompassing a wide range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, pain management, and central nervous system treatments. In line with its efforts to advance healthcare access, Viatris has also collaborated with local organisations to promote healthcare services.

    Recent collaborations include partnering with Rhiza Babuyile to open a fixed clinic in Diepsloot and with Rhiza Ventures, which empowers nurses to own and operate clinics in their communities.

    Mpathy Clinics, a network of nurse-owned and run clinics providing high-quality, affordable, and accessible care, have already been established in Naledi, Soweto, and Gugulethu, Cape Town, as well as Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

    Read more: HIV/AIDS, Viatris
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz