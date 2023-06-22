Viatris invests R100m in Isando to increase local ARV manufacturing

Viatris, a global healthcare company, has successfully completed the production of its first locally manufactured batch of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines at its newly upgraded facility in Isando.

Source: Supplied. Prashant Sisodia, head of ARV Institutional Business, Viatris.

This marks a significant milestone in the company's investment in South Africa, while underscoring Viatris’ commitment to utilising global, regional, and local supply chains to ensure that critical medicines reach the communities that need them the most.

“Viatris has invested R100m to upgrade the Isando facility to align its new manufacturing capability with our global standards and address the government’s goal of increased local manufacture contributing to the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan,” says Prashant Sisodia, head of ARV Institutional Business, Viatris.

“Viatris has long been a trusted partner in the fight against HIV. Since 2015, Viatris has collaborated with the National Department of Health (NDOH) to supply approximately 172 million doses of first-line ARVs. Through our current investments, we are proud to both empower our workforce and strengthen South Africa’s healthcare infrastructure.”

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) provided the Isando facility a licence for the local production of ARVs, significantly increasing its production capacity to better meet patient needs.

HIV care commitment

The estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 13.9% in the South African population. The total number of people living with HIV was estimated at approximately 8.45 million in 2022. For adults aged 15 to 49 years, an estimated 19.6% of the population is HIV positive (Statistics SA, 2022).

Viatris in South Africa currently employs approximately 250 people. Its efforts to support the country's health goals extend beyond access to ARV products, encompassing a wide range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, pain management, and central nervous system treatments. In line with its efforts to advance healthcare access, Viatris has also collaborated with local organisations to promote healthcare services.

Recent collaborations include partnering with Rhiza Babuyile to open a fixed clinic in Diepsloot and with Rhiza Ventures, which empowers nurses to own and operate clinics in their communities.

Mpathy Clinics, a network of nurse-owned and run clinics providing high-quality, affordable, and accessible care, have already been established in Naledi, Soweto, and Gugulethu, Cape Town, as well as Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.