    Uber Eats and MotionAds team up to advertise on bikes

    2 Aug 2022
    Transport giant Uber Eats is joining hands with MotionAds to advertise on delivery bikes to help drivers earn more cash as inflation bites.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The branded bikes hit the streets in June 2022 and delivery people on Uber Eats - in more than seven cities - can opt-in to have their delivery bike’s top box branded through MotionAds. The income from these brand placements is expected to increase their net earnings by approximately 10%.

    “From an advertising perspective, delivery people offer brands an impactful new advertising channel. They have unique access to the kitchen table and given the time bikes spend on the road, brands benefit from the significant exposure they generate. Our research shows us one bike gets an average of 300,000 ‘eyeballs’ (impressions) per month,” says Elan Band, cofounder at MotionAds.

    According to Uber Eats, this will create a new source of revenue for delivery people with the backdrop of inflationary pressures that come with the cost of running their businesses.

    “We are excited to be working with MotionAds as our platform only succeeds when delivery people succeed. Our commitment to delivery people is to continuously find ways of helping them maximize their earning potential by helping them get the most of their time on the road,” says Charles Mhango, head of operations for SSA (sub-Saharan Africa) at Uber Eats.

    Uber works towards &quot;addressing the issues&quot; as e-hailing protest hits third day
    Uber works towards "addressing the issues" as e-hailing protest hits third day

    24 Mar 2022

    MotionAds provides brands with a ‘moveable billboard’ solution, digital reporting on the bike’s movement and in-home flyer drop campaigns. The company has experienced significant growth over the past two years, largely due to the pandemic increasing home deliveries, which has enabled it to build its network of delivery drivers across the country.

    As an economic contributor in SSA, Uber Eats believes easy access to good earning opportunities is more important than ever before.

    “The vast majority of delivery people want to work independently and choose this earning opportunity because they value the flexibility it brings, '' adds Mhango.

    “MotionAds is excited to add delivery people operating on the Uber Eats platform to our growing network of delivery people that are earning additional income while going about their work as usual. We already work with hundreds of delivery entrepreneurs and have seen the positive impact on their earnings,” says Jonathan Berkowitz, cofounder at MotionAds.

    In townships hungry for take-out, Delivery Ka Speed is hungry for change
    In townships hungry for take-out, Delivery Ka Speed is hungry for change

    Issued by Adumo Online 29 Jul 2022

    Uber’s commitment extends beyond improving earning opportunities. The safety of delivery people remains a top priority, with various safety features to help support their businesses. Some of these features include In-App private emergency assistance button, a helmet detection and safety checklist, and 24/7 in-app support.

    Additionally, delivery people have Partner Injury Protection provided by AIG Insurance which covers them from the time of acceptance of a request for delivery. They also have access to the Emergency Contacts feature, which will be used by Uber’s Incident Response Team to contact the delivery person's relatives in case of an accident and/or for insurance purposes.

