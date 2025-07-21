Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SappiFoodForward SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    North West roadshow highlights finance opportunities for farmers

    The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), in collaboration with the national Department of Agriculture, hosted an information-sharing session at the Potchefstroom College of Agriculture (PCA) to unpack the blended finance scheme and the agro-energy fund.
    21 Jul 2025
    21 Jul 2025
    Source: North West Department of Agriculture
    Source: North West Department of Agriculture

    The Blended Finance Scheme is a strategic partnership between the Department of Agriculture, the Land Bank, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and Absa. The scheme combines grant and loan funding to enhance access to affordable finance for qualifying farmers, supporting inclusive growth, agricultural expansion, and energy-efficient production methods.

    High attendance from farming community

    Over 200 eligible farmers from across the province attended the session to gain insights into the application process, qualification criteria, and financial mechanisms available through both the Blended Finance Scheme and the Agro-Energy Fund.

    Elder Mtshiza, representing the National Department of Agriculture, outlined the eligibility requirements for the schemes. The session also included a question-and-answer segment, allowing farmers to engage directly with presenters and clarify key issues.

    Support for commercialisation and energy innovation

    The roadshow forms part of a broader effort to promote the commercialisation of emerging farmers and the adoption of sustainable energy solutions in agriculture.

    It also highlighted funding opportunities linked to the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan (AAMP), including areas such as aquaculture and industrial crops.

    Empowering farmers through access to finance

    By hosting sessions like these, the departments aim to equip emerging and commercial farmers with the information they need to access available funding opportunities and grow viable agricultural enterprises.

    The roadshow is part of a broader effort to promote inclusive participation in the sector and support sustainable production models.

    Read more: Agribusiness, farming, sustainable agriculture, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz