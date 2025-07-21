More #WPRDAY2025
North West roadshow highlights finance opportunities for farmers
The Blended Finance Scheme is a strategic partnership between the Department of Agriculture, the Land Bank, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and Absa. The scheme combines grant and loan funding to enhance access to affordable finance for qualifying farmers, supporting inclusive growth, agricultural expansion, and energy-efficient production methods.
High attendance from farming community
Over 200 eligible farmers from across the province attended the session to gain insights into the application process, qualification criteria, and financial mechanisms available through both the Blended Finance Scheme and the Agro-Energy Fund.
Elder Mtshiza, representing the National Department of Agriculture, outlined the eligibility requirements for the schemes. The session also included a question-and-answer segment, allowing farmers to engage directly with presenters and clarify key issues.
Support for commercialisation and energy innovation
The roadshow forms part of a broader effort to promote the commercialisation of emerging farmers and the adoption of sustainable energy solutions in agriculture.
It also highlighted funding opportunities linked to the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan (AAMP), including areas such as aquaculture and industrial crops.
Empowering farmers through access to finance
By hosting sessions like these, the departments aim to equip emerging and commercial farmers with the information they need to access available funding opportunities and grow viable agricultural enterprises.
The roadshow is part of a broader effort to promote inclusive participation in the sector and support sustainable production models.
