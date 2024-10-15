Empowering African women: Major financial package unveiled by Absa and the African Development Bank

The African Development Bank and Absa group celebrated a landmark agreement to mark the execution of a transformative financial package aimed at increasing funding for under-served segments, across South Africa and the continent.

Source: Supplied. Leila Mokaddem, director-general, Southern Africa, AfDB; Charles Russon, Absa group interim chief executive officer designate and Deon Raju, Absa group financial director.

The target audience includes women-owned businesses, youth entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition to enhancing Absa's regulatory capital, the facility will promote access to finance, deepen domestic capital markets, and ensure continued access to global supply chains for issuing banks in regional member countries, including low-income and fragile states.

The financial package includes:

A sub-ordinated sustainability-linked (Tier 2) loan amounting to R1.7bn, complemented by a non-financial support package of R18m for capacity building and technical assistance targeted at SMEs, youth, and women-owned enterprises.

Subscription of R1bn into Absa’s inaugural social (Tier 2) bond issuance, with proceeds earmarked for providing affordable housing loans to female homeowners.

A trade finance Risk Participation Agreement (RPA) facility valued at $150m, designed to underwrite the risks of trade transactions originated by African issuing banks, reinforcing Absa’s role as a regional bank.

Several components of the package have already been executed, including the successful issuance of Absa's first Tier 2 social bond on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in July 2024.

The R1bn proceeds from this bond will be allocated towards affordable housing loans specifically targeting women, empowering them as first-time homeowners in low-income segments.

Driving inclusive growth

Leila Mokaddem, director general of the African Development Bank’s Southern Africa region, stated: “This partnership with Absa group underscores our commitment to driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth across Africa.

"Through this financial package, we are not only fortifying Absa's capital base but also ensuring that essential funding reaches women, youth, and entrepreneurs, fostering a more equitable and prosperous continent. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our strategic priorities of supporting Africa’s industrialisation and enhancing the quality of life for its people.“

Absa has secured a R1.7bn sustainability-linked Tier 2 loan aimed at general corporate business purposes while incentivising the extension of finance products to women-owned SMEs as a key performance indicator.

As part of this agreement, Absa is collaborating with the African Development Bank to enhance skills among both Absa staff and women business owners.

A capacity-building training programme has been launched to address the unique challenges faced by female and youth entrepreneurs, by providing mentorship and financial solutions.

Empowering social initiatives

Charles Russon, Absa group interim chief executive officer designate remarked: “The finalisation of this package concludes a three-year process that significantly enhances our capacity to fund social initiatives aligned with our commitment to being a force for good.

"This partnership enables us to increase funding for women and youth in South Africa while facilitating greater trade opportunities across the continent.

“This partnership aligns with the African Development Bank’s strategic objectives of advancing green, social, and sustainability instruments in the domestic capital markets, supporting African capital market development and regional financial integration,” said Ahmed Attout, director of the financial sector development department at the African Development Bank.

He emphasised that it is designed to empower Absa to effectively disburse funds for highly impactful social and sustainable economic development initiatives.

The $150m trade finance facility will drive trade support across Africa, addressing the continent's annual trade finance gap of over $100bn. This initiative will enhance access to financing for key sectors such as agriculture, transport, and manufacturing, while fostering financial-sector development and regional integration.