22nd Absa Champagne in Africa Festival: A feast for the senses

Join us for an unforgettable experience at the 2024 Absa Champagne in Africa Festival on 8 November 2024 at the exquisite Summer Place in Sandton. As the title sponsor of this sophisticated event, Absa proudly invites champagne aficionados, culinary enthusiasts, and those who appreciate the finer things in life to join them for a day filled with elegance, and unforgettable experiences.

“The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is a true celebration of the artistry and elegance that champagne brings to our lives,” shares Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa Group.

He continues: “This festival not only showcases the finest French champagnes but also highlights the stories that unite us all, reminding us that at Absa, your story matters.”

The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is the largest French Champagne festival in Africa, curated in collaboration with the Ambassadeur Dignitaire of L’Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne, members of the centuries-old French order tasked with extolling the virtues of Champagne globally.

This festival is a celebration of this trusted partnership and serves as a world-class and proudly African platform, allowing guests to discover the finer things that embody excellence and “joie de vivre” - an exuberant enjoyment of life.

Step into a world of luxury as we showcase over 40 authentic and distinguished French champagne houses, each offering a unique taste of their finest selections. This festival is not just about sipping champagne; it’s an opportunity to explore the rich heritage and craftsmanship behind each bottle. Guests will be treated to a vibrant atmosphere that brings together the best of the champagne and luxury lifestyle, making it the ultimate destination for enthusiasts and novices alike.

What to expect at the event:

Savour Champagne: Delight in the exquisite offerings from renowned French champagne producers, ranging from iconic names to artistic and boutique houses. This is a rare chance to taste, compare, and discover your new favourites.



Delight in the exquisite offerings from renowned French champagne producers, ranging from iconic names to artistic and boutique houses. This is a rare chance to taste, compare, and discover your new favourites. Culinary Delights: Experience an expertly curated gastronomic menu that perfectly complements the French champagnes. Prepare to embark on a culinary journey that will tantalise your taste buds.



Experience an expertly curated gastronomic menu that perfectly complements the French champagnes. Prepare to embark on a culinary journey that will tantalise your taste buds. Cultural Experience: Immerse yourself in a feast for the senses with art installations, live music, and fashion showcases that reflect the elegance of the event. Enjoy the ambience and make memories while mingling with fellow champagne lovers. Each interaction at the festival helps weave the stories of our diverse community



Immerse yourself in a feast for the senses with art installations, live music, and fashion showcases that reflect the elegance of the event. Enjoy the ambience and make memories while mingling with fellow champagne lovers. Each interaction at the festival helps weave the stories of our diverse community Public Access: The Absa Champagne in Africa Festival is open to the public allowing French champagne enthusiasts to be a part of this extraordinary celebration. Come and enjoy an evening of indulgence and entertainment.

A legacy of excellence

As the title sponsor, Absa has proudly supported this prestigious festival for over 22 years, previously known as The Absa Champagne Festival.

“In 2021, the event rebranded to the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and our Pan-African footprint,” says Mbhele. “This year’s festival aims to honour not only the luxury of French champagne but also the stories of resilience and triumph that resonate with our communities.”

He continues, “We are delighted to host the 22nd Absa Champagne in Africa Festival, a true reflection of our legacy and commitment to excellence. This festival embodies the spirit of enjoyment, bringing together the community to appreciate superior experiences, delectable cuisine, and great conversations. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments with our guests.”

Every glass poured and every story shared contributes to a tapestry of experiences that defines who we are. We look forward to celebrating our guests' stories.

Prepare to sip, savour, and indulge with us at this exquisite event! For the latest updates and ticket information, visit Quicket. Tickets for this exclusive joie de vivre are priced at R2250 per person. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this remarkable celebration.

Stay connected with the event and share your experience by using the hashtag #AbsaChampagneinAfrica2024 when posting content. Follow us on social media at X @Absa and Instagram - @absa.africa to stay updated on the festival and join the conversation!



