Build wealth that survives tax shocks and rand volatility
South African investors are facing a perfect storm of rising costs, fragile fiscal certainty, and a volatile rand. In this climate, resilience, not survival, has become the defining necessity for households, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals determined to safeguard their wealth. The Outbound Investment Summit is coming to South Africa to share global insights and strategies to assist wealth resilience and ensure SA’s investors with significant assets are not left dangerously exposed when the storm hits.
Eskom’s April 2025 tariff hikes have driven operating and living costs higher, while July’s interest rate cut and easing inflation created a short-term window to rethink portfolios. But with GDP growth forecast at just 1.2% for 2025, delays in logistics reform, pending tax changes, and global trade pressures remain major concerns. Added to this, the upcoming FATF greylist review and uncertainty around AGOA’s renewal are heightening the need for compliant offshore strategies.
“Resilience is the new North Star,” says Matthew Sumner, managing director of the Outbound Investment Summit. “With tariffs spiralling, fiscal policy in flux, and a rand that moves on headlines, South Africans need robust, diversified investment structures, not quick escape plans. Our summit is built for action. Delegates will leave with practical playbooks on compliant capital movement, succession planning, and global mobility solutions that protect family legacy. This is about expanding opportunity, not running for the exits.”
The Outbound Investment Summit 2025, scheduled for Johannesburg (14–15 October) and Cape Town (17 October), will convene a distinguished group of experts to share world-class strategies that strengthen wealth resilience and unlock new opportunities for South Africans.
The Summit will feature a line-up of more than 30 international specialists, joined by leading South African voices. Together, they will explore global investment strategies, wealth protection, and mobility solutions. High-profile speakers include:
South African speakers
- Martin Riekert, chief commercial officer, Momentum Investments
- Anne Klein, founder, LuciaDeKlein Private Office
- Florbela Yates, managing director, Equilibrium
- Phil Le Feuvre, head of Wealth Management and Employee Benefits at Mont Blanc Financial Services
International speakers
“Their perspectives on investment, global mobility, and wealth protection will anchor a programme designed to give delegates both strategic foresight and practical solutions,” adds Sumner.
Conference sessions will cover:
- Global tax structuring and compliance
- Estate and succession planning for family offices and HNWIs
- Offshore trusts and second residence options
- Citizenship-by-investment pathways, including Portugal’s Golden Visa, Caribbean CBI programmes, and Malta residency
- Strategic continuity planning for corporates and exporters navigating AGOA expiry and logistics reform
Delegates will also benefit from curated networking opportunities, intimate advisory roundtables, and match-making platforms connecting them directly with international advisors.
Since its launch in 2010, the Outbound Investment Summit series has become a trusted connector for private and corporate client advisors, family offices and individuals expanding their horizons worldwide. South Africa, home to over 37,800 high-net-worth individuals controlling $651 billion in wealth, is one of the fastest-growing markets for outbound advisory solutions and demand is accelerating as domestic uncertainty deepens.
