Build wealth that survives tax shocks and rand volatility

From turbulence to opportunity, South Africa welcomes the first global Outbound Investment Conference

South African investors are facing a perfect storm of rising costs, fragile fiscal certainty, and a volatile rand. In this climate, resilience, not survival, has become the defining necessity for households, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals determined to safeguard their wealth. The Outbound Investment Summit is coming to South Africa to share global insights and strategies to assist wealth resilience and ensure SA’s investors with significant assets are not left dangerously exposed when the storm hits.

Eskom’s April 2025 tariff hikes have driven operating and living costs higher, while July’s interest rate cut and easing inflation created a short-term window to rethink portfolios. But with GDP growth forecast at just 1.2% for 2025, delays in logistics reform, pending tax changes, and global trade pressures remain major concerns. Added to this, the upcoming FATF greylist review and uncertainty around AGOA’s renewal are heightening the need for compliant offshore strategies.

“Resilience is the new North Star,” says Matthew Sumner, managing director of the Outbound Investment Summit. “With tariffs spiralling, fiscal policy in flux, and a rand that moves on headlines, South Africans need robust, diversified investment structures, not quick escape plans. Our summit is built for action. Delegates will leave with practical playbooks on compliant capital movement, succession planning, and global mobility solutions that protect family legacy. This is about expanding opportunity, not running for the exits.”

The Outbound Investment Summit 2025, scheduled for Johannesburg (14–15 October) and Cape Town (17 October), will convene a distinguished group of experts to share world-class strategies that strengthen wealth resilience and unlock new opportunities for South Africans.

The Summit will feature a line-up of more than 30 international specialists, joined by leading South African voices. Together, they will explore global investment strategies, wealth protection, and mobility solutions. High-profile speakers include:

South African speakers

Martin Riekert, chief commercial officer, Momentum Investments



Anne Klein, founder, LuciaDeKlein Private Office



Florbela Yates, managing director, Equilibrium



Phil Le Feuvre, head of Wealth Management and Employee Benefits at Mont Blanc Financial Services

International speakers

His Excellency Calvin St Juste, executive chairman of the St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit



Jonathan Cardona, CEO, Residency Malta.



Charmaine Quinland-Donovan, CEO, Citizenship by Investment Unit of Antigua and Barbuda.

