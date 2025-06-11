ICT Mobile & Apps
    New SA mobile network targets student market

    Private higher education provider Stadio has launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service, offering students and staff lower mobile data costs and zero-rated access to online learning platforms. The network, branded Stadio Connect, is now available to contact learning students and campus staff, with a wider rollout planned for later in 2025.
    11 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Low-cost data and data-free access

    Each student receives a free SIM or eSIM on registration, preloaded with non-expiry data, airtime and SMSes. Users can port an existing number or activate a new one, and additional SIM cards are available for purchase. Through the Stadio Connect app, users can buy bundles and manage their usage.

    The network also offers zero-rated access to key Stadio platforms such as Canvas, myStadio and Q-Desk, allowing students to access learning materials and support tools without incurring data charges.

    Nationwide rollout, phased access

    Stadio Connect has launched at all Stadio campuses for contact learning students and staff. According to Merwe Roux, the institution’s chief information officer, the service will be extended to distance learning students in the second semester of 2025, and eventually to family and friends of students and staff.

    Network partnership and tech support

    Stadio Connect is powered by megsApp, which operates under a back-to-back agreement with MTN, South Africa’s largest mobile network by infrastructure. The service includes support channels and nationwide coverage.

    SIM cards can be RICA’d via WhatsApp using an Icasa-compliant process or through Stadio’s helpdesk.

    Reducing barriers to online learning

    “The high cost of data is one of the most common challenges highlighted in our student feedback,” says Roux.

    “With Stadio Connect, we’re removing a key barrier to accessing online resources and enabling a more flexible, digital learning experience.”

    Roux adds that many students are using secondary SIM cards in laptops to avoid unreliable Wi-Fi and stay connected during load shedding or travel.

    “Connectivity has become fundamental. This initiative supports our vision of widening access to quality higher education by making digital access more affordable.”

    mobile networks, MVNO, Stadio
