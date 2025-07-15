Tourism MICE
    Visa reforms herald new era for SA’s business events sector

    South Africa’s business events and creative industries are set to benefit from the introduction of two new visa categories aimed at improving international access to the country’s exhibitions, conferences and film projects.
    15 Jul 2025
    Source: Cape Town International Convention Centre
    Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber recently announced the new Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme (STAGES) and Meetings, Events, Exhibitions and Tourism Scheme (MEETS), intended to address longstanding visa bottlenecks for international participants from key growth markets.

    The announcement has been welcomed by RX Africa, organiser of major events including World Travel Market (WTM) Africa, ILTM Africa and FAME Week Africa, which for years faced challenges bringing buyers and exhibitors from countries like China, India, the UAE, Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia.

    "This announcement is particularly significant for our international exhibitions," says Carol Weaving from RX Africa. "The new visa schemes will dramatically ease travel for our visitors and help us bring hosted buyers from around the globe.

    "We've seen particular challenges with key markets such as the UAE, China, India, Nigeria, Ghana, and Ethiopia, markets we hope to see grow significantly for tourism exhibitors at WTM Africa and ILTM Africa. This ultimately helps us expand our hosted buyer programme and attract more international exhibitors, benefiting the entire local industry."

    The move also promises direct benefits for niche programmes like RX Africa’s China Ready Workshop, aimed at growing South African tourism’s share of the Chinese outbound market.

    "China's improved access will also significantly benefit our China Ready Workshop (taking place at WTM Africa next year), helping South African tourism businesses better connect with this crucial source market," adds Weaving.

    Visa delays blamed for lost investment

    South Africa’s visa restrictions have had well-documented economic consequences in the events and film production sectors. In his budget address, Schreiber confirmed the loss of a major R400m Netflix production from Mexico due to visa delays — one of several missed opportunities.

    The country’s film sector contributed R7.2bn to GDP in 2019/2020, a figure impacted by the pandemic and subsequent administrative challenges.

    Countries like Canada and Georgia have demonstrated the value of streamlined visa and incentive policies, generating R155bn and a 250% production increase, respectively, through proactive reforms.

    Global MICE market implications

    The new visa reforms are also expected to strengthen South Africa’s position in the global business events sector. Europe continues to dominate the MICE market with seamless access through Schengen visas, while Dubai has built a MICE hub on the back of simplified business travel processes.

    "For years, we've watched destinations like Dubai, London and Las Vegas capture major international events that South Africa could easily host, simply because they made it easier for people to get there," says Weaving.

    "Europe holds 50% of the global MICE market largely due to seamless cross-border access through Schengen visas, while Dubai has become the Middle East's premier MICE destination through streamlined business visas. With these reforms, South Africa can finally compete on equal footing with these global powerhouses."

    Martin Hiller, portfolio director for FAME Week Africa, says the changes will have an equally transformative impact on creative industries: "The launch of the STAGES and MEETS visa schemes is a game-changer for South Africa's creative economy. For too long, red tape has held us back from realising our full potential as a global hub for film, fashion, music, and large-scale events."

    Faster digital processing welcomed

    Both visa schemes will be managed through an online application process, with approvals promised within hours — a long-awaited improvement for organisers who’ve struggled with administrative delays.

    “These reforms signal that South Africa is finally ready to compete on the global stage for international events and productions,” concludes Weaving. “We look forward to working with government to ensure successful implementation and to leveraging these tools to grow South Africa's position as Africa's premier destination for world-class exhibitions, conferences, and creative productions.”

    Let's do Biz