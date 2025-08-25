AI adoption surges among South Africa’s SMBs

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer the preserve of large corporations. Small and medium businesses (SMBs) across South Africa are actively adopting AI tools to cut costs, improve efficiency and sharpen decision-making.

Werner Joubert | image supplied

Recent research shows strong appetite for adoption, with a growing number of SMBs reporting measurable outcomes from AI deployment. Many expect to see further benefits within the next two years, particularly in productivity, data insights and informed strategic choices.

Shifting business priorities

Few technologies since the internet have reshaped business strategy as significantly as AI. From automating repetitive tasks such as data entry and bookkeeping to creating entirely new revenue streams, AI has become central to business planning and IT investment. Generative AI, in particular, has accelerated uptake, expanding from content creation to applications that enhance core operations and improve data quality.

For SMBs, the case for AI adoption is driven by cost efficiency. With limited funding and resources, smaller businesses are prioritising tools that deliver immediate, tangible value rather than long-term speculative projects.

Practical use cases

AI adoption among SMBs is being driven by specific, practical applications:

- Customer service: AI chatbots and automation tools help streamline customer support, manage data and personalise communication.

- Bookkeeping: AI systems assist with organising records, filtering information and reducing administrative burdens.

- Sales and marketing: Predictive analytics and AI-driven upselling tools enable businesses to anticipate customer needs, tailor campaigns and strengthen relationships.

These use cases share a common thread: they save businesses time, reduce costs and open opportunities for growth.

Building a roadmap

Experts note that successful AI integration requires a structured approach, rather than piecemeal implementation. Businesses are advised to prioritise the technologies most relevant to their needs, align AI adoption with overall strategy, and ensure data management is a core focus.

Partnerships are also playing an important role. SMBs are increasingly looking to trusted service providers for long-term support in managing AI tools and data security, instead of relying on once-off solutions.

As more South African businesses adopt AI, the competitive gap is likely to widen between those that embed these technologies effectively and those that hesitate. For SMBs, the challenge is not whether to adopt AI, but how quickly and strategically it can be done to deliver measurable value.