Canal Plaza set to redefine green workspace in Cape Town's Century City

Abland Property Developers, in partnership with Gutsche Investment (Gimco), the Moolman Group, and Blue Dawn Capital, has unveiled Canal Plaza, a premium-grade office development in Cape Town’s Century City.

Source: Supplied. Gimco’s fifth Century City office investment underscores its commitment to quality and excellence in property management.

Designed to meet growing demand for high-quality, eco-conscious workspace, the four-storey, 10,333m² development is already attracting interest from blue-chip tenants. Set for occupation in May 2027, Canal Plaza combines modern infrastructure with the tranquility of Intaka Island Nature Reserve, offering a workspace that prioritises productivity, sustainability, and employee wellbeing in one of the city’s most connected business hubs.

“Century City’s modern infrastructure, green spaces and mixed-use appeal offer strong value for corporates. As more businesses return to the office or adopt hybrid models, they are looking for environments that support productivity, talent retention and workplace culture, and Canal Plaza responds to this business need,” says Grant Silverman, director at Abland Property Developers.

Abland is a leading real-estate development company specialising in premium office, retail, industrial, residential and motor developments that attract both local and international tenants. In Cape Town, Abland’s office developments include landmark projects such as The Rubik and 35 Lower Long, two of the city’s most sought-after premium-grade buildings.

Prime location advantage

Located just off the N1, Canal Plaza is well-positioned to capitalise on a growing trend.

The latest market data shows that P-grade offices in key nodes like Century City are seeing strong demand and healthy uptake of new developments.

This is the fifth Century City office asset investment for Gimco, known for its quality properties and signature professional property services. Gimco’s diversified portfolio of retail, office and industrial properties is focused in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

Vivienne Gutsche of Gimco says the launch of Canal Plaza comes at the right time to meet growing demand for premium, sustainable office space in Cape Town.

Source: Supplied.

Sustainable office perks

The P-grade, 4-Star Green Rated development will offer back-up power and water, high-speed fibre and access to public transport by means of a nearby MyCiTi bus stop. Canal Plaza will offer competitive rentals, with tenants receiving fit-out allowances on top of white-box specifications that include lay-in ceilings, zoned air-conditioning, lighting and smoke detection.

“With limited land and a constrained supply of prime office space, Canal Plaza is well-positioned to appeal to tenants seeking green-rated offices in an exceptionally strong business node,” she says.

The new development underway at 1 Heron Place overlooks the Intaka Island Nature Reserve and is within walking distance to Canal Walk Shopping Centre, offering both tranquillity and convenience.