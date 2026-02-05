South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BataThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Kumba Iron Ore forecasts 23% profit rise driven by market gains

    Kumba Iron Ore said it expects its full-year profit to increase by as much as 23%, driven by higher mineral prices and sales volumes.
    5 Feb 2026
    5 Feb 2026
    Image credit: , , via Wikimedia Commons
    Image credit: Graeme Williams, Media Club, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Kumba, a unit of Anglo American, said it expects headline earnings between R13.9bn and R15.33bn for the year ended December 2025, compared with R12.5bn the previous year.

    Africa's top iron ore miner said the increase in earnings was mainly due to a higher average realised free-on-board export iron ore price of $95 per wet metric tonne in 2025, from $92 a wet metric tonne the year before. Sales volumes increased 2% to 37 million metric tonnes.

    Iron ore market prices were supported by resilient Chinese pig iron production, on the back of strong export demand and stable supply from the major iron ore producers, Kumba said in a trading update.

    Kumba said it reduced its on-mine iron ore stockpile to 5.7 million metric tonnes at the end of December 2025, down from 6.9 million metric tonnes at the close of the previous year, reflecting improvements in freight rail logistics performance.

    Port stock levels rose to 1.8 million metric tonnes at the end of 2025, from 0.5 million metric tonnes in December 2024.

    The company will release its 2025 financial results on 19 February.

    Read more: Anglo American, Kumba Iron Ore, iron ore
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz