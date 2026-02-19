Remembering Clem Sunter: The strategist who envisioned South Africa’s future

Clem Sunter, the South African business leader and futures strategist, has died at 81.

Sunter is known for his role as chief executive at Anglo American, as well as the key role in developing a future scenario for South Africa as pressure on the Apartheid government began to ramp up in the 1980s.

Realism, humanity and hope

Anglo American extended its condolences to Sunter's family and loved ones.

Sunter joined Anglo American in the early 1970s and served as chairman and CEO of the group’s gold and uranium division from 1990 to 1996.

In the early 1980s, Sunter played a key role in establishing a scenario planning capability within Anglo American.

Duncan Wanblad, current CEO of Anglo American, said: “Clem demonstrated that leadership is not only about operational excellence, but about helping others see further and think more rigorously about the road ahead.

"Through his work in leadership and scenario planning, he helped shape the way organisations and citizens thought about the future - with realism, humanity and hope.

"Many of us — myself included — benefited from his wisdom and the generosity with which he shared it.”

Groundbreaking reflection

His “High Road/Low Road” scenarios became widely used frameworks for understanding South Africa’s possible futures during a period of intense uncertainty.

He engaged leaders across business and government and, shortly before South Africa’s democratic transition, visited Nelson Mandela in prison to discuss potential scenarios for the country’s future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to Sunter, citing the key role he played in ushering in a new South Africa.

“Clem Sunter was a pioneering, incisive leader who cared deeply for our country and focused the attention of political movements, of his peers in the economy and of ordinary citizens on the character and future of our nation.

“He made us think of the terms and conditions of transformation, and of the South Africa we needed to build for an inclusive, prosperous, and peaceful country.

"From consultations with leaders, to his books and the passionate sharing of his ideas with communities, Clem Sunter made his insights accessible to all of us.

“Today, we continue to explore futures for our country, and as we do so, we honour Clem Sunter’s groundbreaking reflection on who we are and what we can be.

"May his soul rest in peace,” said the president.