Rand Water gets more Vaal River access to fix Gauteng water supply

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, has authorised Rand Water to abstract additional water from the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) as part of urgent interventions to stabilise Gauteng’s strained water supply network.

The decision follows a series of disruptions between 27 January and 1 February 2026, when several electro-mechanical failures at Rand Water’s Palmiet and Zuikerbosch pump stations, coupled with a major pipe burst at the Klipfontein reservoir, significantly reduced the supply of treated water to municipalities across the province.

Although Rand Water restored operations and resumed its full supply capacity of 5,000 million litres per day by 4 February, the reduced supply of treated water from Rand Water during 27 January and 3 February resulted in the depletion of many municipal reservoirs, particularly in high-lying areas, leaving many communities without water.

Other areas, particularly low-lying areas, were unaffected by supply disruptions.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), recovery efforts were further hampered by a heatwave in the province since early February, which resulted in increased water consumption in areas still receiving supply and delayed the replenishment of municipal storage systems.

Stabilisation measures

In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa mandated intensified intervention in Gauteng. Majodina — together with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, DWS Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and CoGTA Deputy Minister Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Infrastructure Development and CoGTA MEC Jacob Mamabolo — agreed on a range of emergency stabilisation measures.

“The implementation of these measures is being coordinated by technical teams from DWS, Rand Water and municipalities, led by the Directors-General of DWS and CoGTA,” DWS spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said.

Key interventions include:

Accelerated repair of leaks in municipal distribution systems, including the replacement of old leaking pipes, by municipalities.



Removal of illegal connections by municipalities.



Acceleration of municipal water and sanitation capital works programmes, particularly the construction of additional reservoir storage capacity and pumping capacity.



Load shifting (moving water volumes between stable and critical systems) to balance the system. This results in reduced pressure in stable areas, but does not result in supply disruptions in stable areas.



Controlled throttling (managing reservoir outlets to build storage levels overnight).



Approval of level 2 water use restrictions by municipal councils, and enforcement of the restrictions, particularly in high-use areas, and



Improved communication between municipalities and the public.

“Rand Water has also offered to assist municipalities to implement these measures and has been assisting the City of Tshwane to refurbish two of their water treatment works and to reduce leaks in municipal distribution system in priority areas in the city,” Mavasa said.

Additional supply

To accelerate reservoir recovery, Majodina has approved an urgent water use licence application allowing Rand Water to abstract an additional 200 million cubic metres per annum (million m³/a) from the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) for four months, from February to June 2026.

This temporarily increases Rand Water’s allocation from 1,803 million m³/a to 2,003 million m³/a.

“In considering Rand Water’s application, DWS undertook a comprehensive hydrological yield assessment, considering the prevailing water supply constraints in Gauteng and the fact that the IVRS is already constrained and unable to accommodate permanent additional allocations,” Mavasa said.

However, Mavasa stressed that the measure is strictly temporary and not a long-term solution to Gauteng’s structural water challenges.

The department has set a limit to the amount of water that Rand Water can abstract from IVRS, which consists of 14 interlinked dams.

Structural reforms

The department has underscored that lasting stability depends on municipalities implementing structural reforms, including ring-fencing water revenue to reduce non-revenue water and upgrade distribution infrastructure.

“They should also be entering into partnerships with the private sector to mobilise private sector funding for water infrastructure.”

Broader policy reforms are underway through the Water Services Amendment Bill currently before Parliament, and the Reform of Metropolitan Trading Services Programme being implemented by the National Treasury.

“These reforms are aimed at ensuring that revenue from the sale of water is ring-fenced for the water function and that the providers of water services at municipal level become professionally managed entities with single-point accountability,” Mavasa said.

Additional policy directives include insourcing water tankering services and increasing sustainable groundwater use, where appropriate.

The national government has also committed to mobilising further technical support to assist municipalities in Gauteng, where necessary.

Majodina was scheduled to meet Gauteng municipalities on Thursday to reinforce the urgency of implementing these measures.

The department has called on residents and civil society to conserve water and comply with restrictions to support system recovery.

Water users in those areas, who have still been receiving water, are also called upon to comply with municipal water use restrictions.