BMW’s Neue Klasse iX3 EV confirmed for SA

BMW has unveiled the new-generation iX3, the first series-produced model of its Neue Klasse line-up, marking a step change in the company’s electrification strategy.

Image supplied

The fully electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) features sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, offering up to 805km of range and a peak charging rate of 400kW.

Built on an all-new electronics and software architecture, the iX3 debuts BMW’s “superbrain” computing system for enhanced driving dynamics, automated driving, and digital functions.

Production of the iX3 will begin in Debrecen, Hungary, in 2025, with a European market launch scheduled for 2026. The model will arrive in South Africa in Q3 2026.

BMW says the new design language introduced with the iX3 will be rolled out across future models. Sustainability measures have also reduced the vehicle’s lifecycle carbon footprint by more than 30% compared to its predecessor.

The iX3 50 xDrive variant will be the first to launch, with 345kW output, all-wheel drive, and acceleration from 0–100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Additional fully electric variants are planned.