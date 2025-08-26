BMW, Unicef open 'first' coding hub at rural KwaZulu-Natal school

Learners at KwaZamokuhle Special School in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, will now have access to advanced digital education following the launch of the province’s first coding and robotics hub, developed by Unicef and BMW Group in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

The hub forms part of the global Bridge partnership, which equips young people, particularly from marginalised communities, with skills for the modern economy. In South Africa, the initiative is establishing 20 hubs nationwide, with the aim of creating centres of excellence for STEAMIE (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship) education.

KwaZamokuhle Special School, which caters to 220 learners with special needs, including those with severe intellectual challenges and autism, was chosen as the site for KwaZulu-Natal’s hub. Despite being a lower-quintile rural school, it has built a strong track record in academics and sport.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in a fast-changing world, regardless of where they are born or the challenges they face. By bringing technology and innovation to schools like KwaZamokuhle, we are ensuring that learners with special needs are included in South Africa’s digital future,” said Irfan Akhtar, Unicef South Africa Deputy Representative.

The facilities, housed in a refurbished classroom, are fitted with state-of-the-art technology to support teaching, learning, and extracurricular activities. They are designed to benefit both learners and educators, while also offering access to the surrounding community.

BMW Group South’s head of government and external affairs, Mbasa Kepe, said the initiative shows how global partnerships can have direct local impact: “While this hub is part of the global Bridge initiative, it exists because learners in remote places like Estcourt deserve equal parts of innovation, support, and opportunity. With a commitment stretching to 2030, it’s built to last.”

The launch reflects a shared vision between Unicef, BMW Group and the DBE to strengthen inclusivity in education and prepare South African learners for participation in a technology-driven economy.