LDV South Africa launches Terron 9, D90 and Deliver 9 at Festival of Motoring

LDV South Africa have officially launched three exciting new models – the Terron 9 (from R699,900), D90 (from R799,900), and Deliver 9 (from R699,900) – at the prestigious Festival of Motoring. Following an exclusive sneak peek, the official launch wowed guests with an extraordinary showcase featuring an impressive display, food, vibrant entertainment, and engaging activities.

With industry chatter hinting that LDV may well dethrone traditional brands, the arrival of these models marks a bold new chapter for the South African automotive market. Each vehicle is designed with innovation, safety, and comfort at its core, ensuring customers receive outstanding value. All models come in a variety of colours to suit every lifestyle and preference.

Terron 9: Power Meets Elegance

The LDV Terron 9 is a rugged yet refined SUV powered by a 2.5L turbo-diesel engine delivering 163kW and 520Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. With 4x4 capability and a class-leading 3,500kg towing capacity, it offers unmatched versatility. The bold exterior design features distinctive styling, while the electric variant introduces a closed grille and signature C-shaped lights. Inside, luxury abounds with dual digital displays, premium leather upholstery, and advanced safety systems including a 5-star ANCAP rating and seven airbags. Model derivatives include the Terron 9 Elite, Premium, and Flagship.

D90: For the love of families

The LDV D90 raises the bar for family SUVs with premium comfort and intelligent technology. This seven-seater boasts front heated and ventilated massage seats, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and multiple differential locks for superior control. Its panoramic sunroof, 20” diamond-cut alloy wheels, and electrically operated tailgate deliver a blend of style and convenience. A 360º camera, dual wireless charging pads, heated steering wheel, and seven airbags ensure a safe and connected driving experience. Available in Elite and Flagship trims, the D90 is the ultimate family companion.

Deliver 9: Built for business

The LDV Deliver 9 is engineered for productivity, with a massive cargo volume of 12,330mm³ and a payload capacity of 1,580kg. Designed with practicality in mind, it features 236º rear-opening barn doors for easy access, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity. A wide-angled reversing camera, ANCAP GOLD safety rating, and comprehensive airbag system make it a reliable workhorse for businesses that demand more from their vehicles.

Voices from the launch

“Our new model range shows just how far LDV has come. From bakkies to adding a SUV and a commercial vehicle, we now offer South African customers a wide variety of choices that meet both lifestyle and business needs,” said Bevan Nel, CEO of LDV South Africa .

Neil Barker, COO of LDV South Africa , added: “This is a true testament to our brand’s growth. The Terron 9, D90, and Deliver 9 reflect our commitment to bringing amazing vehicles to the market, and the excitement they’ve already generated shows we’re on the right path.”

Media personality Siyasanga Papu summed up the excitement: “The buzz around these new models is incredible. It’s refreshing to see cars that are exciting, bold, and perfectly suited for our market. LDV’s arrival brings a new energy to the motoring space.”

The launch of the Terron 9, D90, and Deliver 9 not only cements LDV’s presence in South Africa but also signals the brand’s determination to shape the future of mobility. With vehicles that give you everything from performance, safety, and design, LDV is ready to challenge conventions and drive growth in a competitive market.

#thefutureunleashed



