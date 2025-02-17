Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    BMW Plant Rosslyn expands production with new X3 models

    17 Feb 2025
    17 Feb 2025
    BMW Group South Africa hosted media at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn for the national launch of the new BMW X3. The event provided an in-depth look at the plant’s state-of-the-art production processes, its significant contribution to the local economy, and its role in shaping BMW’s presence in South Africa. A second media rotation is scheduled for 19–20 February.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Strong local demand for the BMW X3

    Since production began in October 2024, the new BMW X3 has been well-received in South Africa, with all available stock sold or on order.

    Notably, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) BMW X3 30e xDrive accounts for 10% of sales, highlighting the growing interest in electrified vehicles.

    This model has driven a 45% increase in the monthly retail rate of PHEVs.

    Expansion of production and reintroduction of a third shift

    To meet growing global demand, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn has reinstated a third production shift and expanded its line to include internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

    The facility produces an average of 110 units per shift, blending PHEV and ICE production on the same line, demonstrating its adaptability to market demands.

    New models and global exclusivity

    In addition to the BMW X3 30e xDrive, Plant Rosslyn now produces the BMW X3 20 petrol, and 20d diesel variants (as of January 2025), and will begin production of the BMW X3 40d xDrive in May 2025.

    Both the BMW X3 30e xDrive and 40d xDrive are exclusively produced at Rosslyn for global markets, supporting the BMW Group’s commitment to offering diverse powertrain options.

    Investment in electrification and local job creation

    Following a R4.2bn investment in the plant’s electrification and digitisation, comprehensive workforce training has prepared employees for the new BMW X3’s production.

    This expansion secures jobs at Plant Rosslyn and its supply chain, strengthening the plant's role in the South African economy and global automotive market.

    car manufacturing, BMW X3, BMW Group
