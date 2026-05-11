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Vodacom full-year profit surges 22.9% on Africa-wide growth

South African mobile telecoms operator Vodacom Group reported a 22.9% jump in full-year profit on Monday, 11 May, as growth from its businesses on the continent offset a decline in its home market, where it booked a one-off cost in the first half.
By Nqobile Dludla
11 May 2026
11 May 2026
Shoppers chat at the entrance of a South African telecoms operator Vodacom shop in Johannesburg, South Africa, 4 February 2026. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoppers chat at the entrance of a South African telecoms operator Vodacom shop in Johannesburg, South Africa, 4 February 2026. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The company, majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, said its headline earnings per share (Heps), a key profit measure in South Africa, jumped to R10.53 in the full year period ended 31 March, up from R8.57 a year earlier.

Vodacom declared a final dividend of 405c per share.

Read more: Vodacom, Vodacom Group, Nqobile Dludla
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Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sonali Paul)
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