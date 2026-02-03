Tech Credit Fund deploys R5m to AdNotes to expand township internet access

Solcon Capital’s Tech Credit Fund has completed a R5m structured private credit deal with AdNotes, a Black-owned South African internet service provider, to support the expansion of broadband access in underserved communities

The transaction is the first capital deployment by the Tech Credit Fund and is positioned as a proof of concept for funding community-focused ISPs with growth-aligned credit solutions.

The funding will support AdNotes’ expansion across KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. The company plans to roll out uncapped 5G, wireless internet, fibre and TV White Spaces technologies, with a target of connecting 200,000 households and users by the end of 2026, particularly in townships, peri-urban and rural areas.

Pramod Venkatesh from the Tech Credit Fund said the investment is aimed at supporting historically disadvantaged ISPs working to address connectivity gaps, while enabling faster network rollout and broader access to affordable internet for households and small businesses.

The fund is structured as a credit vehicle focused on addressing funding constraints faced by smaller and historically disadvantaged ISPs building digital infrastructure.

AdNotes says it has a national footprint through its own and partner networks, and has received industry recognition for innovation and digital systems implementation. The company has also participated in international engagements in markets including the UK, China, Germany, Morocco, Egypt and the UAE.

Beyond network expansion, AdNotes runs an ambassador programme aimed at recruiting more than 1,000 community representatives to create income opportunities and develop sales and service skills. It also operates an independent installer initiative supporting more than 500 installers to build local technical capacity.

AdNotes CEO Nathi Mbele said the funding supports infrastructure rollout in townships and rural areas and will help the company work with local community network operators as it expands connectivity to households, public facilities and hotspots.

The Tech Credit Fund said it plans to extend similar funding to additional historically disadvantaged ISPs as part of efforts to expand broadband coverage and strengthen digital participation.