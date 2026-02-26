Tech Credit Fund backs youth-owned telecoms player

The Tech Credit Fund has deployed a structured private credit facility to Togit, a 100% youth Black-owned telecommunications and IT infrastructure services provider, to support the expansion of its fibre and telecommunications infrastructure projects in South Africa.

Image supplied

The funding is designed to accelerate Togit’s infrastructure rollout and strengthen its operational delivery capacity across public and private sector engagements. Telecommunications expansion remains capital-intensive and execution-heavy, requiring upfront mobilisation, equipment procurement and working capital alignment with project revenue cycles. Traditional lending models do not always accommodate this structure.

The facility has been aligned with Togit’s contracted infrastructure implementation projects and revenue model. It will support fibre deployment, broader telecommunications build activities and scaling of operational capacity as the business expands.

Siyabonga Nkumane, director of Togit, said the funding would enable the company to accelerate rollout while maintaining operational discipline.

“It strengthens our ability to mobilise resources efficiently, expand fibre and telecommunications infrastructure capacity, and meet the delivery requirements of our clients. Access to structured, growth-aligned capital is critical for businesses operating in infrastructure-heavy environments,” he said.

The deal forms part of the Tech Credit Fund’s broader strategy to address the funding gap faced by growth-stage telecommunications and technology infrastructure businesses by aligning capital structures with operational cash flows and implementation timelines.