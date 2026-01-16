Start your career in creative technology with Ogilvy: Applications now open!

Ogilvy South Africa is proud to announce the return of the Ogilvy Creative Technology Academy, one of its many youth development initiatives. The academy equips post-matric learners, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, with essential creative and technology skills to succeed in a competitive global market.

Now in its third year, and already a finalist at the prestigious Bookmarks and AdFocus Awards, the programme develops diverse, next-generation creative technologists, bridging creativity and technology, while giving participants the confidence and skills to thrive in today’s competitive digital landscape.

Melissa Carney, managing director of Ogilvy’s award winning specialist digital business, Ogilvy One, comments: “Over the years, we’ve been amazed by the incredible talented applicants and we’re so excited to see the calibre of entrants for this year. For us, this is more than a programme, it’s a chance to unlock the untapped potential of young Black African creatives and technologists, giving them future-ready skills in user experience, design, AI and data, all grounded in Africa’s unique problem- solving spirit."

Successful applicants will take part in a 12-month learnership at the Ogilvy One office and receive an NQF Level 5 qualification. The programme is run in partnership with Deviare Youth Campus – a SETA- accredited institution that leverages advanced digital platforms to combine structured learning with hands-on workplace experience. Finalists will be trained as specialists in key disciplines, including Data Science, AI Software Development and Multimedia Design. This integrated approach ensures learners are not only industry-ready but also equipped to contribute meaningfully and competitively on a global stage.

Pete Case, CEO of Ogilvy South Africa, concludes: “At Ogilvy, we’re passionate about nurturing future talent. The Ogilvy Creative Technology Academy is just one of our many youth development initiatives, focused on developing the next generation of industry leaders with specialist digital skills, particularly from less advantaged backgrounds. We’re excited to welcome this year’s cohort and support them in building the skills and confidence needed to compete in today’s competitive job market."

To apply to the Ogilvy Creative Technology Academy, visit https://youthcampus.deviare.africa/ogilvy-learnership. Closing date for Multimedia Design: 16 January 2026, and AI Software Dev & Data Science: 9 February 2026.



