Township retail gets an upgrade to be more sustainable

Smartfill’s plastic-free refill stations launch in Tembisa spazas

Township retail is entering a new era as Smartfill rolls out its latest, innovative refill dispensers in spaza shops across Tembisa bringing affordable and more sustainable shopping closer to home for thousands of households. Designed for the informal trade market, Smartfill eliminates single-use plastic and makes everyday essentials significantly more affordable by allowing shoppers to buy what they need, when they need it – no unnecessary packaging, just value.

The launch marks a milestone for Smartfill, a proudly South African innovation developed by DY|DX and Smollan, with backing from Transform – a global impact accelerator led by Unilever, the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and EY.

“The general trade is where 40% of South Africa’s FMCG goods are purchased by consumers,” says Michael Smollan, chief growth officer of Smollan Group. “We started Smartfill five years ago as an R&D project to meet the demand of FMCG manufacturers to innovate in this market. Consumers are actively engaging in this space, and we have seen an accelerating increase in sales volume for small sized refills. More importantly, we see brands benefitting from the awareness and visibility it creates with spaza shoppers daily.”

Unlike large retail outlets that divert footfall away from spazas, Smartfill’s model is designed to strengthen township retailers by driving more customers into their shops.

Nevo Hadas, CEO at Smartfill

“Smartfill is about more than sustainability, it’s about affordability, dignity, convenience, and community,” says Nevo Hadas, CEO of Smartfill. “These dispensers are making trusted brands accessible in the exact quantities families need, at the price they can afford. At the same time, we’re helping spaza owners increase their footfall and revenues and reducing single-use plastic packaging.”

In township economies where many families will bulk buy at the beginning of the month and then top up on essentials as the month goes by, some shopping with as little as R20 to R50 at a time mid-month, Smartfill helps stretch every Rand further by offering brand-name essentials in affordable and flexible quantities.

From rice, maize meal, peanuts and cooking oil to washing powder and dishwashing liquid, Smartfill dispensers stock affordable and familiar products from brands including Unilever’s Sunlight, B-Well, Golden Key and Mielie King.

The Golden Delight team see this as a breakthrough model for South African households: “Golden Delight is proud to partner with Smartfill as part of our ongoing commitment to making quality rice more accessible and affordable, in ways that truly fit into how families live today,” says Shannon Franks, brand manager at Goldkeys International. “As we grow into a nationally recognised brand, this initiative reflects our belief that everyday food choices should be practical, meaningful, and rooted in care. Being able to buy just what’s needed, using your own packaging, not only supports real household needs, but also helps build a more sustainable future – values that have always been at the heart of our brand.”

Affordability isn’t just a benefit of Smartfill, it’s the core driver of its success. By reimagining packaging use and changing logistics models, Smartfill helps brands offer better pricing while protecting margins. For spaza shoppers, it means quality products without compromise, available in everyday cash-flow-friendly amounts.

With over 30,000 sales transactions and counting, Smartfill is already proving that refill is not only viable but scalable. After only three months in stores, over 28% of Smartfill consumers return to purchase daily from the dispensers.

Backed by demand from global brand partners, Smartfill’s model is now being piloted internationally in Bangladesh and Kenya, with further expansion into nine stores in Zambia underway. Recognised by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, WWF, and Transform, Smartfill is fast becoming a leading example of how circular innovation can work in underserved markets starting in Tembisa and reaching far beyond.

For more information on Smartfill, visit www.smartfill.store.



