South Africa
ESG Environment & Natural Resources
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicMultiChoiceFoodForward SASoapboxBizcommunity.comCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Prince Harry conservation charity in Chad "failed to protect wildlife"

    A conservation charity — which has Britain's Prince Harry as a board member — has been kicked off its projects in Chad after the Chadian government accused it of failing to protect wildlife. Harry, King Charles's younger son, was appointed to the governing board of African Parks (APN) in 2023 after seven years of involvement with the charity, which was set up to protect natural habitats and wildlife.
    8 Oct 2025
    8 Oct 2025
    Britain's Prince Harry waves as he departs after his visit to the Community Recording Studio (CRS), a grassroots institution providing opportunities for young people, in Nottingham, Britain, 9 September 2025. Image credit: Reuters/Phil Noble
    Britain's Prince Harry waves as he departs after his visit to the Community Recording Studio (CRS), a grassroots institution providing opportunities for young people, in Nottingham, Britain, 9 September 2025. Image credit: Reuters/Phil Noble

    Chad's environment minister Hassan Bakhit Djamous said the decision to cut ties came in response to "the resurgence of poaching and the severe lack of investment" including in infrastructure and anti-poaching efforts, "the failure of APN to respect key clauses of the agreements" and "recurring irreverence shown towards the government of Chad".

    African Parks, which manages parks in 12 other countries including Angola, Malawi and Zambia, confirmed Chad had terminated its two management mandates there.

    "African Parks has initiated discussions with the ministry to understand the government’s position and to explore the best possible way forward in support of the continued protection of these critical conservation landscapes," it said in a statement.

    It is the second time this year that a charity linked to Prince Harry has attracted negative headlines.

    He stepped down from Sentebale, which he helped set up to help people with HIV and Aids in Lesotho and Botswana, after a public row with its chair, Sophie Chandauka, who accused Harry and the trustees of bullying, misogyny and racism.

    Britain's charity regulator said in August it had found no evidence of bullying.

    Harry, who lives in California with Meghan and their two children, stopped working as a member of the British royal family in 2020.

    Read more: racism, conservation, charity, bullying, wildlife conservation, Prince Harry, nature conservation, African Parks, Meghan Markle, misogyny
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz