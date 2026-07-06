Spur turns winter school-holiday meals into a Minions & Monsters themed family outing

The new national campaign links Spur restaurants to the cinema release of Minions & Monsters with themed meals and collectable snow globes available until 31 July 2026.

South African families looking for a school holiday outing will have a new way to connect a restaurant meal with one of winter’s major children’s cinema releases, as Spur Steak Ranches has partnered with United International Pictures for a national Minions & Monsters campaign.

Guests visiting Spur Steak Ranches nationwide can enjoy a special limited-time promotion celebrating the upcoming release of Minions & Monsters, which opened exclusively in cinemas on 26 June 2026.

The campaign includes limited-edition Minions snow globes and themed meal options, available while stocks last. The promotion is designed to give families a practical, affordable entertainment extension during the winter school holiday period, turning a familiar restaurant visit into a film-themed experience for children and caregivers.

It also gives young fans a way to engage with the movie before or after visiting the cinema.

As part of the campaign, Spur rewarded loyalty members with an exclusive Minions & Monsters screening experience at Montecasino. Five winning families, selected through a social media competition, enjoyed a fun-filled day that included lunch at a participating Spur restaurant, family activities at Montecasino, movie tickets, and themed goodie bags. The initiative was designed to bring the campaign to life beyond the restaurant and create memorable family moments during the school holidays.

“Families are looking for outings that feel special without becoming complicated,” says Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer at Spur Corporation. “By bringing the world of Minions & Monsters into our restaurants, we are giving children something playful to collect and giving parents a simple way to add more value to a winter holiday meal.”

The collaboration also reflects the growing connection between dining, retail, and cinema marketing, where family-focused brands use shared experiences to build anticipation around major entertainment releases. For Spur, the campaign brings a recognisable film property into a national restaurant environment; for the film, it creates additional visibility in places where families already gather.

To take part, guests can visit participating Spur Steak Ranches during the campaign period and ask about the Minions & Monsters promotional meals and collectable items, as long as promotional stock lasts.

For more information, please visit https://www.spursteakranches.com/za.



