Macadamia milk is having it's moment and retailers are taking notice

As plant-based dairy becomes a more consistent part of South African grocery baskets, macadamia milk is emerging as a locally produced alternative gaining shelf space in South Africa’s expanding dairy alternatives category.

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South Africa is well positioned to benefit from this shift. The country produced just over 95,500 tonnes of macadamias in 2025, accounting for more than 30% of global supply.

As more plant-based milks take up space in stores, competition is growing between oat, almond, soy and newer local options. For retailers, macadamia milk is another way to expand their range and offer a locally produced choice in a category that shoppers are now buying regularly, not just trying once.

Despite this, between 95% and 98% of the crop is exported, leaving significant potential for greater local value addition through consumer products such as plant-based milk.

Plant-based dairy continues to grow

South Africa's plant-based milk market is currently estimated at R435m and is growing at around 10% annually. Growth is driven by demand for dairy alternatives that offer lower sugar, everyday versatility and locally produced options.

Paarl-based ButtaNutt is one of the local manufacturers capitalising on that demand by expanding beyond nut butters into plant-based milks.

"Macadamias have traditionally been seen as an export product, but we're seeing growing demand for products that keep more of that value in South Africa," says ButtaNutt founder and CEO, Antoine van Heerden.

"Plant-based milk has become part of many consumers' everyday shopping baskets, and macadamia milk offers another locally produced option within that category."

Founded in 2013, ButtaNutt began with macadamia nut butters before expanding into dairy alternatives. The company says its plant milk range has recorded triple-digit year-on-year volume growth since entering the category.

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Why macadamia?

Macadamia milk’s appeal lies in its creamy texture and mild flavour, making it suitable for coffee, smoothies, cereals and cooking without overpowering other ingredients.

Unsweetened macadamia milk is naturally low in carbohydrates and sugar, and lactose-free. Like many plant-based dairy alternatives, fortified versions provide nutrients such as calcium and vitamin B12.

These characteristics are helping broaden the category beyond consumers with dietary restrictions to shoppers looking for more variety in their everyday grocery purchases.

Growing opportunity for retailers

As retailers continue expanding their dairy alternatives ranges, locally produced products are becoming an increasingly important part of the category mix. For South Africa’s macadamia industry, the opportunity extends beyond exports into value-added products for the domestic market.

"Consumers increasingly want to know where their food comes from and are looking for products that fit their lifestyles," says van Heerden.

"Macadamia milk allows us to use a locally grown ingredient in a category that continues to see strong consumer demand."

As plant-based dairy continues to grow, macadamia milk is moving beyond niche positioning into a more established place in South African grocery baskets.

For retailers, it adds a locally produced option to a category already seeing steady shelf expansion and increased repeat purchase.