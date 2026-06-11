Running on empty? Why mid-year fatigue is real and what you can do about it

As June rolls in, many employees across the South African corporate landscape are hitting a familiar, exhausting milestone: mid-year fatigue. The initial momentum of the new year has faded, and the finish line for the next break often feels impossibly far away.

According to Annemie Burger, HR director at Penquin, the phenomenon is becoming increasingly common as employees continue to navigate demanding workloads, economic uncertainty and the ongoing pressure to perform.

"By the time we reach the middle of the year, many people are operating on depleted reserves," says Burger. "The goals and excitement that fuelled us in January have often been replaced by deadlines, responsibilities and the reality that there is still a long stretch of the year ahead."

While many people dismiss mid-year fatigue as simply being tired, Burger believes it often signals something deeper. "It's not always about needing more sleep," she explains. "Often it's a combination of mental fatigue, emotional exhaustion and a lack of recovery time. People have been pushing hard for six months without stopping to assess whether their energy, priorities and wellbeing are still in balance."

The impact can be felt across organisations, with employees reporting lower motivation, reduced productivity, difficulty concentrating and increased feelings of stress or overwhelm.

But according to Burger, the solution isn't necessarily taking a two-week holiday and hoping for the best. "People often think they need a dramatic reset," she says. "In reality, small, intentional changes can have a significant impact on how we feel and perform."

Recognising the signs and taking back control

According to Burger, common symptoms include mental fog, emotional exhaustion, reduced enthusiasm, and even physical tiredness despite adequate sleep. She notes that hybrid work, economic pressure, and the relentless pace of modern business have made the mid-year slump more intense.

“Many people push through thinking it’s just a phase, but that only makes it worse,” she explains. “The key is to pause, reset, and be intentional about rebuilding your energy.”

Burger’s practical strategies for navigating and conquering mid-year fatigue:

Revisit and reset your goals: “Mid-year is the perfect time for a personal and professional audit. Ask yourself: What’s working? What needs to change? Set three meaningful goals for the next six months instead of carrying unrealistic January expectations.”

“Mid-year is the perfect time for a personal and professional audit. Ask yourself: What’s working? What needs to change? Set three meaningful goals for the next six months instead of carrying unrealistic January expectations.” Prioritise recovery, not just rest: “Rest isn't something you earn once you've completed everything on your list," Burger explains. "Recovery is what allows you to perform sustainably over the long term. Without it, even the most capable employees eventually hit a wall. It’s not enough to collapse on the couch. Schedule proper recovery, whether it’s a digital detox weekend, a morning walk, or a proper holiday. Your brain needs space to recharge.”

“Rest isn't something you earn once you've completed everything on your list," Burger explains. "Recovery is what allows you to perform sustainably over the long term. Without it, even the most capable employees eventually hit a wall. It’s not enough to collapse on the couch. Schedule proper recovery, whether it’s a digital detox weekend, a morning walk, or a proper holiday. Your brain needs space to recharge.” Reignite purpose and connection: “Fatigue often stems from feeling disconnected from the ‘why’ behind your work. Reconnect with your team, celebrate small wins, and seek out projects that energise you.”

“Fatigue often stems from feeling disconnected from the ‘why’ behind your work. Reconnect with your team, celebrate small wins, and seek out projects that energise you.” Support physical and mental fuel: “Movement, nutrition, hydration, and sleep are non-negotiable.”

As South Africans navigate another busy year, Burger says the key is to view the halfway mark as an opportunity rather than a warning sign. "The middle of the year shouldn't feel like a survival test," she says. "It's a checkpoint. A chance to pause, reflect, adjust and make sure you're setting yourself up for success during the second half of the year."

Her advice is simple. "Don't wait until you're completely burnt out to make changes. The sooner you recognise the signs of fatigue and take action, the easier it becomes to regain momentum. Taking control of your wellbeing is one of the most important investments you can make in your personal and professional success."

As agencies and brands push toward the second half of the year, Burger’s message serves as a timely reminder: professional success should never come at the expense of personal well-being. By normalising conversations around burnout and providing the tools to navigate it, companies can ensure their teams remain energised, innovative, and ready to tackle the challenges ahead.

For more information, visit www.penquin.co.za.



