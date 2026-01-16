Mattel Brick Shop launches Honda Civic and S2000 in buildable Hot Wheels sets

Mattel, the global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, has launched two new Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels building sets in collaboration with Honda. The new releases expand the Mattel Brick Shop Speed Series with two Japanese performance icons.

Image supplied

The new Honda collection includes the Custom ’90 Honda Civic EF and the ’07 Honda S2000, both authentically recreated in buildable 1:32 scale.

Designed for adult collectors, car enthusiasts and building fans alike, the sets celebrate Japanese automotive performance and ’90s tuning culture through highly detailed builds, real metal parts and customisation options.

To mark the debut of Honda within Mattel Brick Shop, the builds were showcased alongside full-size vehicles, highlighting their accuracy and true-to-scale detailing—from recognisable body shapes to headlights, window elements and exterior lines. The ’07 Honda S2000 also features an authentic windshield and spoiler, faithfully mirroring the real-world design.

Both the Custom ’90 Honda Civic EF and the ’07 Honda S2000 feature opening doors that reflect the functional access points of the full-size cars, while interchangeable wheel covers and custom decal sheets echo the real vehicles’ wheel options and customisation culture. Finished with a Hot Wheels signature metal plate and an exclusive matching 1:64 scale die-cast car, each set reinforces the connection between the buildable models and the Honda icons that inspired them.

“Mattel Brick Shop continues to expand how adult fans and collectors interact with legendary vehicles,” said Ted Wu, global head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel.

“The Honda Civic EF and S2000 are true icons of Japanese performance culture, and through Hot Wheels and Mattel Brick Shop, builders can now celebrate these vehicles by recreating them with their own customisation to display on their shelves.”

“Honda vehicles have long been celebrated for their performance, design and connection to car culture around the world,” said Rebecca Adamson, head of Automobile at Honda Motor Europe – UK.

“Seeing icons like the Civic EF and S2000 reimagined through Mattel Brick Shop gives fans a new, hands-on way to engage with the engineering and spirit that define the Honda brand.”

The Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Honda sets will be available at select retailers across South Africa.

Both building sets are designed for frustration-free building, using smooth resin bricks that click together easily, with clear step-by-step instructions.