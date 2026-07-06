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    Sanef elects Katy Katopodis as chairperson

    The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has selected its new leadership with Katy Katopodis as chairperson.
    6 Jul 2026
    6 Jul 2026
    Sanef elects Katy Katopodis as chairperson

    The rest of the leadership is as follows:

    • Deputy chairperson: Slindile Khanyile
    • Secretary-general: Professor Glenda Daniels
    • Treasurer-general: Sbu Ngalwa

    The AGM also elected the following subcommittee chairpersons:

    • Media Freedom: Nicki Gules
    • Ethics and Diversity: Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa
    • Education and Training: Dr Marenet Jordaan
    • Access to Information and Policy: Izak Minnaar
    • Safety and Wellness: Judy Sandison
    • Freelancers and Community Media: Dunisani Ntsanwisi

    The following regional conveners were also elected:

    • Eastern Cape: Jude Mathurine
    • Gauteng: Dianne Hawker-Kalubi
    • KwaZulu-Natal: Judy Sandison
    • Western Cape: Professor Sisanda Nkoala

    Welcoming the outcome of the AGM and the election of the new leadership team, Katopodis thanked members for their commitment to the organisation and reaffirmed Sanef’s determination to continue advancing media freedom and ethical journalism despite recent challenges.

    “We’ve faced many challenges over the past few months, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the important role Sanef continues to play in defending journalism and media freedom in South Africa.”

    “We’ve elected a strong Management Committee and Council, and that gives me enormous confidence about the future of the organisation.

    Our ethics must remain our North Star. We must continue to hold ourselves and one another accountable as we work to strengthen Sanef and support journalists across the country,” said Katopodis.

    Read more: media, SANEF, Katy Katopodis, new leadership
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