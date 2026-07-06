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    On The Dot expands specialised logistics capability for publishers, retailers and e-commerce partners

    On The Dot is positioning its specialised logistics business as an integrated supply chain solution for publishers, retailers and e-commerce businesses requiring greater delivery visibility, fulfilment support and flexible customer collection options.
    Issued by On the Dot
    6 Jul 2026
    6 Jul 2026
    On The Dot expands specialised logistics capability for publishers, retailers and e-commerce partners

    The business combines national hub coverage, last-mile delivery, e-commerce fulfilment, smart locker access and reverse logistics to support the movement of products across South Africa.

    With strategically placed hubs across the country, On The Dot supports a range of delivery tiers, including same-day express in key metropolitan areas, next-day delivery to main centres, national economy services and road freight options.

    The company’s service offering includes last-mile delivery, e-commerce and fulfilment, reverse logistics, specialised deliveries, store-to-door delivery, inter-branch transfers, collections and exchange services. The offer is aimed at businesses that need both scale and flexibility in their distribution model.

    A key development is On The Dot’s transition to a new operational system, which is designed to improve customer experience, delivery transparency and client integration capability. The system supports live tracking, one-click parcel status updates, instant proof of delivery, instant GRV processing and integration with client back-end platforms.

    On The Dot is also extending customer collection convenience through the Bob Box smart locker network. This gives customers access to secure parcel collection alternatives beyond traditional home delivery, with access options ranging from all-day availability to extended retail trading hours, seven days a week.

    The company’s partnership with 3@1 Business Centres is one example of how its logistics and local marketing capabilities are being combined. The partnership is designed to enhance delivery reach and local marketing capability, with a phased approach that includes store-to-door deliveries, locker-network deliveries, delivery services across all 92 stores, store-to-store deliveries, and the use of 3@1 counters as drop-off and collection points.

    The joint marketing component includes collaborative flyer drops into store catchment areas, QR code redemption in-store, social media activity and in-store marketing support for customers requiring targeted flyer distribution.

    For publishers, retailers and e-commerce businesses, the expanded On The Dot Specialised Logistics offer provides a combination of reach, delivery choice, operational visibility and customer convenience — all increasingly important in a market where fulfilment and delivery experience are central to customer satisfaction.

    Read more: e-commerce, supply chain
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    On the Dot
    On the Dot is a South African media supply chain company providing distribution for magazines, newspapers, subscriptions, community papers, pamphlets, parcels, and FMCG via direct-to-store, home delivery, and informal networks.
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