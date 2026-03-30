Data drives excellence and growth

In a rapidly evolving retail landscape, data is no longer just a reporting tool — it is a lever for behavioural change, operational optimisation, and ultimately, revenue growth.

At On the Dot, we are leveraging data and insights to re-engineer how magazines are distributed, marketed, and purchased. The result is measurable shifts in consumer behaviour and tangible sales uplift for publishers.

Below, we share key case studies that demonstrate how strategic data application is transforming print performance.

1. Frequency of buy: Turning insight into behaviour change

What

Analysis of purchase frequency and basket behaviour to identify opportunities to increase repeat purchases.

Why

Magazine buyers are often habitual, but frequency can be influenced through timing, visibility, and relevance.

How

Analysed consumer purchase patterns and basket data



Identified opportunities to increase frequency through improved timing and placement



Uncovered cross-category affinities driving impulse and repeat purchases



Aligned availability with peak shopping missions

Outcome

These insights informed both operational and marketing strategies, forming the foundation for subsequent distribution and campaign initiatives.

2. Rexdata TOTE project: Operational efficiency driving sales growth

What

A controlled trial to test whether earlier magazine placement (Friday mornings) could increase sales.

Why

Data indicated that timing of availability plays a critical role in capturing early shopper demand.

How

Early placement implemented in selected stores vs standard timing



Increased supply to support improved availability



Performance tracked across multiple titles and shopping centres

Key results

+25% sales growth in campaign stores



in campaign stores +46% increase in supply , supporting improved availability

, supporting improved availability 46% of titles showed positive growth

Outcome

Earlier availability successfully shifted consumer purchasing behaviour, capturing demand earlier and driving revenue uplift.

3. WhatsApp direct marketing: Driving engagement and selective growth

Campaign overview

Audience: Checkers 60/60 members



Duration: 5 weeks



Stores: 20 top-performing stores



Publications: Publication A and Publication B



Channel: WhatsApp

What

A targeted digital campaign to increase repeat purchases among a high-value audience.

Why

To assess whether personalised messaging could influence purchasing behaviour.

How

Segmented messaging for Publication A and Publication B readers



Weekly campaign execution



Performance tracked pre-, during, and post-campaign

Key insights

Publication B achieved strong engagement, with CTRs up to 10.21%



Over 30,000 messages delivered

Sales impact

Segment Publication A Publication B Campaign Stores -10% +26% Non-Campaign Stores -4% -3% Net Campaign Effect Limited +14% uplift

Outcome

The campaign demonstrated that direct digital engagement can influence purchasing behaviour, particularly for well-positioned titles. Results also highlight the need for title-specific strategies and optimisation.

Key learnings

Timing drives behaviour – earlier availability increases purchase likelihood

– earlier availability increases purchase likelihood Availability + visibility = sales

Title-specific strategies are essential

Integrated digital and operational approaches deliver stronger results

Expanding for future growth: Durban (KZN) branch launch

Building on these insights, On the Dot is expanding its operational footprint with a new branch in Durban.

Why this matters

Data confirms that proximity improves speed to shelf



Earlier availability directly drives higher sales



Operational agility enhances responsiveness to consumer demand

What this enables

Faster distribution timelines



Improved regional responsiveness



Data-driven supply chain optimisation

Expected impact

Increased sales through improved availability



Greater operational efficiency in the coastal region



Scalable infrastructure for future growth

This expansion reflects our commitment to using data not just to optimise performance, but to shape the future of distribution.

Conclusion

Data is actively reshaping how consumers engage with print.

Through strategic initiatives and continuous optimisation, On the Dot continues to demonstrate that:

Operational efficiency drives revenue



Consumer behaviour can be influenced



Print remains a powerful, evolving channel

The future of print lies in intelligent optimisation.



