South Africa
Marketing & Media Research
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Media24GL events South Africa PTY (LTD)Tractor OutdoorOnPoint PRMedihelpMedia Development and Diversity AgencyDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingBrave GroupBrandfundiBroad MediaEast Coast RadioJoe PublicDUO Marketing + CommunicationsOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Data drives excellence and growth

    In a rapidly evolving retail landscape, data is no longer just a reporting tool — it is a lever for behavioural change, operational optimisation, and ultimately, revenue growth.
    Issued by On the Dot
    30 Mar 2026
    30 Mar 2026
    Data drives excellence and growth

    At On the Dot, we are leveraging data and insights to re-engineer how magazines are distributed, marketed, and purchased. The result is measurable shifts in consumer behaviour and tangible sales uplift for publishers.

    Below, we share key case studies that demonstrate how strategic data application is transforming print performance.

    1. Frequency of buy: Turning insight into behaviour change

    What

    Analysis of purchase frequency and basket behaviour to identify opportunities to increase repeat purchases.

    Why

    Magazine buyers are often habitual, but frequency can be influenced through timing, visibility, and relevance.

    How

    • Analysed consumer purchase patterns and basket data
    • Identified opportunities to increase frequency through improved timing and placement
    • Uncovered cross-category affinities driving impulse and repeat purchases
    • Aligned availability with peak shopping missions

    Outcome

    These insights informed both operational and marketing strategies, forming the foundation for subsequent distribution and campaign initiatives.

    2. Rexdata TOTE project: Operational efficiency driving sales growth

    What

    A controlled trial to test whether earlier magazine placement (Friday mornings) could increase sales.

    Why

    Data indicated that timing of availability plays a critical role in capturing early shopper demand.

    How

    • Early placement implemented in selected stores vs standard timing
    • Increased supply to support improved availability
    • Performance tracked across multiple titles and shopping centres

    Key results

    • +25% sales growth in campaign stores
    • +46% increase in supply, supporting improved availability

    • 46% of titles showed positive growth

    Outcome

    Earlier availability successfully shifted consumer purchasing behaviour, capturing demand earlier and driving revenue uplift.

    3. WhatsApp direct marketing: Driving engagement and selective growth

    Campaign overview

    • Audience: Checkers 60/60 members
    • Duration: 5 weeks
    • Stores: 20 top-performing stores
    • Publications: Publication A and Publication B
    • Channel: WhatsApp

    What

    A targeted digital campaign to increase repeat purchases among a high-value audience.

    Why

    To assess whether personalised messaging could influence purchasing behaviour.

    How

    • Segmented messaging for Publication A and Publication B readers
    • Weekly campaign execution
    • Performance tracked pre-, during, and post-campaign

    Key insights

    • Publication B achieved strong engagement, with CTRs up to 10.21%
    • Over 30,000 messages delivered

    Sales impact

    SegmentPublication APublication B
    Campaign Stores-10%+26%
    Non-Campaign Stores-4%-3%
    Net Campaign EffectLimited+14% uplift

    Outcome

    The campaign demonstrated that direct digital engagement can influence purchasing behaviour, particularly for well-positioned titles. Results also highlight the need for title-specific strategies and optimisation.

    Key learnings

    • Timing drives behaviour – earlier availability increases purchase likelihood

    • Availability + visibility = sales

    • Title-specific strategies are essential

    • Integrated digital and operational approaches deliver stronger results

    Expanding for future growth: Durban (KZN) branch launch

    Building on these insights, On the Dot is expanding its operational footprint with a new branch in Durban.

    Why this matters

    • Data confirms that proximity improves speed to shelf
    • Earlier availability directly drives higher sales
    • Operational agility enhances responsiveness to consumer demand

    What this enables

    • Faster distribution timelines
    • Improved regional responsiveness
    • Data-driven supply chain optimisation

    Expected impact

    • Increased sales through improved availability
    • Greater operational efficiency in the coastal region
    • Scalable infrastructure for future growth

    This expansion reflects our commitment to using data not just to optimise performance, but to shape the future of distribution.

    Conclusion

    Data is actively reshaping how consumers engage with print.

    Through strategic initiatives and continuous optimisation, On the Dot continues to demonstrate that:

    • Operational efficiency drives revenue
    • Consumer behaviour can be influenced
    • Print remains a powerful, evolving channel

    The future of print lies in intelligent optimisation.

    Read more: revenue growth, data insights, behaviour change
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    On the Dot
    On the Dot is a South African media supply chain company providing distribution for magazines, newspapers, subscriptions, community papers, pamphlets, parcels, and FMCG via direct-to-store, home delivery, and informal networks.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz