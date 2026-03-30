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Data drives excellence and growth
At On the Dot, we are leveraging data and insights to re-engineer how magazines are distributed, marketed, and purchased. The result is measurable shifts in consumer behaviour and tangible sales uplift for publishers.
Below, we share key case studies that demonstrate how strategic data application is transforming print performance.
1. Frequency of buy: Turning insight into behaviour change
What
Analysis of purchase frequency and basket behaviour to identify opportunities to increase repeat purchases.
Why
Magazine buyers are often habitual, but frequency can be influenced through timing, visibility, and relevance.
How
- Analysed consumer purchase patterns and basket data
- Identified opportunities to increase frequency through improved timing and placement
- Uncovered cross-category affinities driving impulse and repeat purchases
- Aligned availability with peak shopping missions
Outcome
These insights informed both operational and marketing strategies, forming the foundation for subsequent distribution and campaign initiatives.
2. Rexdata TOTE project: Operational efficiency driving sales growth
What
A controlled trial to test whether earlier magazine placement (Friday mornings) could increase sales.
Why
Data indicated that timing of availability plays a critical role in capturing early shopper demand.
How
- Early placement implemented in selected stores vs standard timing
- Increased supply to support improved availability
- Performance tracked across multiple titles and shopping centres
Key results
- +25% sales growth in campaign stores
- +46% increase in supply, supporting improved availability
- 46% of titles showed positive growth
Outcome
Earlier availability successfully shifted consumer purchasing behaviour, capturing demand earlier and driving revenue uplift.
3. WhatsApp direct marketing: Driving engagement and selective growth
Campaign overview
- Audience: Checkers 60/60 members
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Stores: 20 top-performing stores
- Publications: Publication A and Publication B
- Channel: WhatsApp
What
A targeted digital campaign to increase repeat purchases among a high-value audience.
Why
To assess whether personalised messaging could influence purchasing behaviour.
How
- Segmented messaging for Publication A and Publication B readers
- Weekly campaign execution
- Performance tracked pre-, during, and post-campaign
Key insights
- Publication B achieved strong engagement, with CTRs up to 10.21%
- Over 30,000 messages delivered
Sales impact
|Segment
|Publication A
|Publication B
|Campaign Stores
|-10%
|+26%
|Non-Campaign Stores
|-4%
|-3%
|Net Campaign Effect
|Limited
|+14% uplift
Outcome
The campaign demonstrated that direct digital engagement can influence purchasing behaviour, particularly for well-positioned titles. Results also highlight the need for title-specific strategies and optimisation.
Key learnings
- Timing drives behaviour – earlier availability increases purchase likelihood
- Availability + visibility = sales
- Title-specific strategies are essential
- Integrated digital and operational approaches deliver stronger results
Expanding for future growth: Durban (KZN) branch launch
Building on these insights, On the Dot is expanding its operational footprint with a new branch in Durban.
Why this matters
- Data confirms that proximity improves speed to shelf
- Earlier availability directly drives higher sales
- Operational agility enhances responsiveness to consumer demand
What this enables
- Faster distribution timelines
- Improved regional responsiveness
- Data-driven supply chain optimisation
Expected impact
- Increased sales through improved availability
- Greater operational efficiency in the coastal region
- Scalable infrastructure for future growth
This expansion reflects our commitment to using data not just to optimise performance, but to shape the future of distribution.
Conclusion
Data is actively reshaping how consumers engage with print.
Through strategic initiatives and continuous optimisation, On the Dot continues to demonstrate that:
- Operational efficiency drives revenue
- Consumer behaviour can be influenced
- Print remains a powerful, evolving channel
The future of print lies in intelligent optimisation.
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